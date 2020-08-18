WBC confirm Canelo Alvarez order for vacant super-middleweight title

Amanda Westcott

World Boxing Council Franchise champion Canelo Alvarez has been given the opportunity to fight for the super-middleweight title vacated by compatriot David Benavidez.

The Mexican superstar was put forward for the belt after Benavidez lost the strap on the scales over the weekend.

Benavidez came in almost three pounds over the limit for his victory over Alexis Angulo. The WBC subsequently had no choice but to act.

Withing 72 hours, Canelo’s name emerged as the number one choice. The WBC then released a statement on Tuesday.

“The WBC Board of Governors has voted 36-1 to order Alvarez, the multi-division world champion who holds the WBC Franchise designation, to fight against the WBC’s mandatory contender of the division, Avni Yildirim.

“More details will be available in days to come.”

It means Canelo may well have found his opponent for September 14, if indeed that is still the date on the table.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 .@Canelo Alvarez 🆚 Avni Yildirim For the WBC vacant SuperMiddleweight championship 🔰🥊 pic.twitter.com/SshDDo4x8t — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) August 18, 2020

Canelo has had a hard time trying to secure a top name for his next $36 million blockbuster on DAZN after Billy Joe Saunders opted out.

Saunders was initially penciled in for May 2nd over Cinco de Mayo weekend. We all know what happened there.

Coronavirus put the skids on Saunders and his ability to fully train during the lockdown. This left the Briton with no choice but to bow out of the race.

Fellow UK star Callum Smith then threw his hat back in the ring. Nothing seems to have come from that intention, though.







CANELO ALVAREZ – FOUR-WEIGHT

Therefore, facing Yildirim makes total sense for Canelo, who has taken stick from fans for calling himself a four-weight ruler since beating Rocky Fielding in 2018.

Fielding was never a full world champion having only held the WBA ‘Regular’ belt. A crown WBN and not many others don’t consider a full title.

This means there’s still one division missing in Canelo’s four weight class quest. Beating Yildirim for that coveted green and gold championship would secure the honor fully.

The fight also gives Canelo the chance to stay busy, whilst picking up yet another accolade to add to his collection.

A full ruling from the WBC is expected in the coming days as Golden Boy considers whether Yildirim is a viable option for DAZN.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.