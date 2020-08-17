There’s a fatal flaw in the Eddie Hearn Joshua vs Whyte II undisputed plan

M. Robinson / L. Lustig / WBC

Promoter Eddie Hearn is eyeing an all-UK rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte for the undisputed heavyweight title.

The Matchroom boss made the admission as Tyson Fury continues to dismiss a mandatory defense of his WBC belt against the stipulated challenger.

Whyte was number one in the rankings for almost 1000 days and has since been mandatory for over a year.

The World Boxing Council has done all it can to accommodate Whyte as Fury continues with his Deontay Wilder trilogy saga.

Fighting in defense of his interim belt and for the Diamond strap this weekend, Whyte has been assured his chance by February 2021.

If Fury is still not in a position to fight Whyte by the date in question, Hearn wants the WBC to act. If they do strip Fury, Hearn will move immediately to make Joshua vs Whyte for all the marbles.

“Looking at the bigger undisputed picture, all Joshua wants is the WBC title,” Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports News. “He was never worried if it came against Wilder or Fury. Whoever!

“Whoever owns that belt is who Joshua will face for the undisputed championship.

“We know the winner of Saturday’s fight will be ordered to face the winner of Fury vs Wilder.

“If Fury does not want to fight Whyte, then Whyte will be elevated to champion from interim champion. Now I do not like that.

“But what will happen? Joshua will fight Whyte straight away for the undisputed championship.

“You always want to fight a champion. But if Fury refuses to do a fight that has been ordered by the WBC, then he will be stripped of his title.

“Then Whyte will be fighting for the undisputed championship.

“Whyte has had the bad end of the stick for a long time but could end up, if he’s successful, fighting Joshua for the undisputed championship. So this is massive for him.”

EDDIE HEARN FLAWED PLAN

Strong words from Eddie Hearn. But there’s a major flaw in this blueprint for an in-house five-title battle. That problem comes in the form of a mandatory defense or two by AJ.

The IBF wants Joshua to give Kubrat Pulev his shot next. If the Londoner doesn’t, Joshua himself will be stripped. Therefore, there’s absolutely no way Joshua can fight Whyte immediately.







Joshua doesn’t just have one mandatory either. After Pulev, Joshua has to fight Oleksandr Usyk – the WBO number one.

In a nutshell, Joshua cannot fight Whyte until both these orders are taken care of, leaving Hearn’s big plan on hold for at least a year.

It’s far more likely that Whyte would have to compete for the vacant WBC championship, if Fury does get stripped, against Deontay Wilder or Luis Ortiz.

Wilder is one and Ortiz is three in the ratings (Usyk at two out of the picture). Should Whyte claim the green and gold, a voluntary could then precede any undisputed encounter as Joshua vs Usyk takes place.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.