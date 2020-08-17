CSAC ‘went through extra layers due to age’ on Mike Tyson fight – RJJ

Roy Jones Jr. has revealed that the California State Athletic Commission was more thorough than usual when going over his fight with Mike Tyson.

The pair are set to collide in November but were initially due to trade blows far earlier on Saturday 14th of September. That date was surprising due to the fact pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez was earmarked for the same mark on the calendar.

Outlining his meeting with the CSAC, Jones said his advancing years were a cause for some concern.

“He wanted to know if I was healthy if I had any illnesses. And was I feeling ok he,” stated Jones Jr. “He was more concerned about my health than anything.

“He said he didn’t want nobody leaving hurt. That we’ve both got a physical (exam) to make sure we were fit and healthy.

“They made us go through a couple of extra layers mainly because of our age, but that’s expected. I feel good at 51 probably just as good as I felt at 41.”

Discussing details of the Pay-Per-View, Jones was adamant no details had been finalized.

“No price yet for the Pay Per View. I have no clue what it’s going to be. I’m not on that side of it but I imagine it’s going to be something people want to see.

“We can’t even have fans so people are hungry for sports and I don’t blame them (hopefully fans will be allowed in November). So I am going to get out there and give them what they want.”







MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR PPV

The extra time to prepare is welcome to both Jones and Tyson. Not only for their preparations but for their bank balances.

Adding more fighters and ramping up the promotion will all be helpful to Tyson vs Jones potentially heading towards a million buys.

Floyd Mayweather is now involved with two of his Mayweather Promotions stars in Badou Jack and Viddal Riley. What price Mayweather also being involved, either in the ring or in someone’s corner?

It could happen. If so, Tyson vs Jones could be the biggest seller of the year and give Triller a massive platform to build for the future.

