New Undisputed Champion McCaskill: I’ll celebrate with a COVID-19 test!

Ed Mulholland

New undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill was asked what she’ll do after shocking the world. The response was an eyebrow-raising one.

“I’m going to take a COVID test,” she declared. “Then celebrate with the team and the gym that has been with me through quarantine and before. Those gals and guys hold me together.

“A few people drove from Chicago to Oklahoma to be here, how crazy is that? So we are going to have a nice dinner, a real chill.

“I can’t wait to go see my dogs and my mom back at home. Mom, I love you. Thank you.”

McCaskill put the boxing world on notice as she claimed the undisputed crown from Cecilia Brækhus in a thrilling upset from the streets of downtown Tulsa and live on DAZN.

At stake for Brækhus was shattering boxing’s most prestigious record – 25 consecutive world title defenses – one that she now holds with heavyweight legend Joe Louis.

The former unified super lightweight champion McCaskill (9-2, 3 KOs) edged out a majority decision victory over Brækhus (36-1, 9 KOs) in one of the biggest upsets in boxing this year.

McCaskill was the far busier fighter throughout the 10-round title tilt, throwing 230 more punches than the decade-long welterweight ruler.







JESSICA MCCASKILL REMATCH

A rematch with Katie Taylor, who inflicted one of two losses on McCaskill’s record, is now firmly in the offing.

Airing her views on the forthcoming rematch between Taylor and Delfine Persoon, McCaskill stated: “I don’t know. I think Katie really underestimated her last time.

“Recently, I was looking back at some of the pictures that DAZN posted and gosh, she was bloody everywhere. I hope she’s more disciplined in her skills this time and comes out with the win because I want to be the one who beats her.”

Concluding on taking Cecilia’s 25-bout title defense streak, the American said: “I’m not surprised. I am the one who likes to upset the party.

“A lot of times when they call out the card, I am very chill, and when I win, I celebrate. I am not worried, I am not iffy. I am just waiting for that ‘and new!’”