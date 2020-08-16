David Benavidez vows to stay at 168 after WBC title-strip victory

Amanda Westcott

David Benavidez kept his unbeaten record intact after 23 fights with a dominating performance against Alexis Angulo in the main event of an exciting night of boxing live on SHOWTIME Saturday night from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

In the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader card, the 23-year-old Benavídez (23-0, 20 KOs) – who lost his WBC world title belt on the scale on Friday – scored a stoppage victory against the former world title challenger Angulo (26-2, 22 KOs), whose corner threw in the towel after the 10th round.

“I rate myself a solid eight,” Benavidez said. “I could have done some stuff better, but overall it was a great performance.

“I didn’t want to go too fast and leave myself exposed for some big shots. He’s a heavy puncher.

“But like I said, I like to do the stuff that nobody has ever done. Nobody has ever stopped him and I’m pretty sure nobody is ever going to make him look like that again.

“I demolished him from round one to round 10.”

A seven-year pro at the age of 23, Benavidez landed 56 percent of his power punches in the fight and averaged 29 of 70 punches thrown per round. Benavidez closed the show by landing a career high 54 punches in round 10.

Colombia’s Angulo, now fighting out of Miami, Fla., entered his second world title opportunity riding a three-fight winning streak, but was unable to come counter anything Benavidez threw at him.

Benavidez said he was disappointed and embarrassed by not making the 168-pound weight limit on Friday.

“Everything everyone said about me is true,” Benavidez said.

“I should be a professional and come in on weight, but this time I couldn’t do it.

“It’s my first time not making weight in eight years of being a professional.”

“I really have to talk to my promoter to see what’s next,” Benavidez added.

“I’ll fight anybody to get back to the spot I was. You could see by this performance tonight, I could put on a great performance against anybody and people will pay to see that.

“I’m probably going to go right back into training camp to make sure I don’t miss weight.”