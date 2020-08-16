Cecilia Braekhus, 36-1, hints at retirement after suffering first career defeat

Melina Pizano

Cecilia Braekhus is contemplating retirement after surrendering her undisputed welterweight crown and missing out on a long-standing Joe Louis record.

Facing Jessica McCaskill on the streets of Tulsa, Braekhus knew a victory would edge her past the 25-title defense record of the great heavyweight Louis.

It wasn’t to be as McCaskill remained the busier fighter to see out a majority verdict on the Matchroom Boxing USA bill.

McCaskill is now certain to move on to a rematch with Katie Taylor in late 2020 or early 2021. Braekhus, on the other hand, is unsure of her future.

“I don’t want to talk about that right now. I want to congratulate Jessica, she really wanted it. She did a great match. I am proud and happy to pass the torch to her.

“I have to say, I am so proud to be part of women’s boxing right now. If this is my last fight, I am proud that I was part of taking women’s boxing to this level. That will be my biggest achievement.”

On the points reverse, Braekhus added: “Jessica just threw more punches and really, really wanted it.

"I am not going to say anything more. I am just going to congratulate her. Take good care of those belts.







CECILIA BRAEKHUS FUTURE

“I’ve done so much. I miss my friends and family. Women’s boxing is in such a good place right now – they will be fine without me.”

Dropping to 36-1, Braekhus could still push for two-weight honors at 154, although the feelings in defeat remain too raw to consider at the moment.

