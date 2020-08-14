Cecilia Braekhus vs Jessica McCaskill weights and running order for Tulsa

Ed Mulholland

Cecilia Braekhus and Jessica McCaskill hit the scales for their undisputed welterweight clash as all crowns are on the line in Tulsa, Oklahoma.







Below are weights and quotes:

First bell: 7pm CT/ 8pm ET – live on DAZN

6 x 3 mins Featherweight Bout

Raymond Ford: 126.8lbs

Eric Manriquez: 126.6lbs.

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Super Lightweight Bout (142lbs catchweight)

Shakhram Giyasov: 141.4lbs.

Wiston Campos: 141.4lbs.

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Middleweight Bout

Nikita Ababiy: 160.2 lbs.

Jarvis Williams:159.4 lbs.

Followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA World Super Welterweight final eliminator

Israil Madrimov: 153.6 lbs.

Eric Walker: 153.2 lbs.

Followed by

10 x 2 mins Undisputed World Welterweight Title

Cecilia Brækhus: 145 lbs.

Jessica McCaskill: 144.4 lbs.

PRE-FIGHT QUOTES

Cecilia Brækhus

“This is going be a hell of a fight. I think everyone who knows our careers, fights, and how hard we work – they will know this will be a great fight. We have both been fighting since January, we both have been in camp, so we will see come Saturday that I’m in the best shape and form ever.

“Jessica’s hungry, she knows what doors can open if she beats me. I have seen her against Katie Taylor and gave her problems, so you know she’s hard working and dedicated. I feel I have better skills. I try not to focus on the record, I focus on my task in camp, but you know it would be huge. That’s a record that won’t be broken in quite a while.”

Jessica McCaskill

“I have had pretty enormous fights leading up this fight. I’m confident in my fighting and skills, and that’s all I worry about. Cecilia has an amazing record, history that she has created, but some of that history is before this era and it can be seen differently compared to the fighters in this era. I’m here to challenge everything she has put on the table. Cecilia wants to hear that I will knock her out and not here to rub her back. She wants me to be the

best fighter.

“You’re going to see the best form of fighting. A lot of brawling, a lot of things you haven’t seen out of me, a lot of fireworks.”