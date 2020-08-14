Cecilia Braekhus vs Jessica McCaskill final press conference round-up

Ed Mulholland

This Saturday, live on DAZN, Cecilia Brækhus (36-0, 9 KOs) will look to cement her legacy as undisputed welterweight champion with an opportunity to break Joe Louis’s 72-year-old record for most consecutive world title defenses.

In the way of making history is the former super lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill (8-2, 3 KOs) who will enter the ring on Saturday night looking to transform her ring story with a victory over Brækhus. Both fighters spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon from Tulsa ahead of their highly-anticipated bout on August 15.

The undercard fighters also participated to discuss their preparations ahead of Saturday’s event on DAZN. Super Welterweight Israil Madrimov (5-0 5 KOs) will meet former Contender finalist Eric Walker (20-2, 9 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBA World title while Madrimov’s fellow countryman Shakhram Giyasov (9-0 7, KOs) looks to extend his pristine ring record against Wiston Campos (31-7-6, 19 KOs). Two of Matchroom’s standout prospects – Nikita Ababiy (8-0 6 KOs), and Raymond Ford (5-0 2 KOs) – will also take center stage on the streets of Tulsa.

Cecilia Brækhus

“This is going be a hell of a fight. I think everyone who knows our careers, fights, and how hard we work – they will know this will be a great fight. We have both been fighting since January, we both have been in camp, so we will see come Saturday that I’m in the best shape and form ever.

“Jessica’s hungry, she knows what doors can open if she beats me. I have seen her against Katie Taylor and gave her problems, so you know she’s hard working and dedicated. I feel I have better skills. I try not to focus on the record, I focus on my task in camp, but you know it would be huge. That’s a record that won’t be broken in quite a while.”

Jessica McCaskill

“I have had pretty enormous fights leading up this fight. I’m confident in my fighting and skills, and that’s all I worry about. Cecilia has an amazing record, history that she has created, but some of that history is before this era and it can be seen differently compared to the fighters in this era. I’m here to challenge everything she has put on the table. Cecilia wants to hear that I will knock her out and not here to rub her back. She wants me to be the

best fighter.

“You’re going to see the best form of fighting. A lot of brawling, a lot of things you haven’t seen out of me, a lot of fireworks.”

Israil Madrimov

“I have a goal to become world champion, and there’s nothing personal for me. I have an opponent in front of me that I have to beat. The ring will show who has a better game plan. We both have goals and we will see what happens. Everyone dreams to fight in your hometown in front family, relatives, and friends. That motivates us a lot. We’d love to fight in Uzbekistan.”

Shakhram Giyasov

“We were preparing for a lot of different opponents. It was the longest camp of my life – six months. I’m prepared for whatever he brings to the ring. I’ve seen all the styles and he won’t bring anything I haven’t seen before. I have great

trainers and they prepare me for whatever will happen in the ring. I train everyday with sweat and blood, and I’m ready to perform. My plan after this fight is to have nice sweet food.”

Nikita Ababiy

“He’s going to see Saturday, it’s going to be fireworks in the ring. There will be nothing like it. He will get stopped for first time Saturday.”

Raymond Ford

“It’s a great experience training with those guys. They’re Olympians and champions. It’s a confidence booster for me. I don’t like to say I’m going to knock someone out because it will never go that way. I’ll let that happen naturally. The main thing is to be victorious.”

Make sure to tune-in to DAZN or Matchroom’s YouTube Page for the Official Weigh-In tomorrow, August 14 at 1 p.m. ET. Fight night coverage on DAZN will begin Saturday, August 15 at 8 p.m. ET.