World Boxing Association President Gilberto Mendoza positive for Covid-19

WBA

World Boxing Association President Gilberto Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 this week, it has been revealed by the boxing sanctioning body.

Mendoza showed some mild symptoms that required the test that came out positive.

The WBA said: “For the WBA leader, care and health have been a priority in this complicated stage that we are living. This is why he will increase the security measures to protect himself and his environment.

“His doctors have advised him to remain in isolation and rest. Follow all instructions for a prompt recovery.

“At the WBA family, we are united to support President Mendoza. He has been at the forefront to raise his voice in solidarity with several members of the organization who have already gone through this situation.

“In addition to supporting the athletes who have had to leave the ring momentarily due to positive results for Covid-19.

“Mendoza said he feels good and motivated to return to work for boxing in a few days.

“The WBA invites everyone not to lower their guard. To comply with the necessary safety measures such as the use of masks and social distancing.”

BRAEKHUS

In other news, Cecilia Braekhus’ return to action against Jessica McCaskill in defense of her World Boxing Association (WBA) Welterweight Championship. Plus all the other belts will have many interesting aspects around it.

This is the first Matchroom Boxing USA featuring women. It will take place on the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma City.

A number of elements add to the excitement of the event. Braekhus spoke about them at an online press conference.

“It’s a big fight. The scenario, being the main fight. A tough opponent in the like of Jessica, who we all know from her fights with Erica Farias and Katie Taylor.

“I think we will open Matchroom boxing in America with a boom,” said the undefeated 36-fighter.







“I’ll get the 37th victory in Tulsa. Being in Big Bear for several months has given me another experience in boxing. Before I was in meetings, on the phone, flying around, LA-Norway, Norway-LA, but now I’ve been completely focused on my boxing.

“I’m in the best shape. I can’t remember the last time I was in such good shape. Now, I can’t wait for Saturday,” said the Norwegian fighter.

The fight between Braekhus and McCaskill has had some date changes like all recent fights and has been marked by the pandemic and the necessary security measures, however, Braekhus does not feel that this is a problem.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I know the drill; it’s not the first time a fight has been canceled for me. Of course, these are extraordinary circumstances, but as soon as the fight was over, we slowed down a bit and had some time off before we slowly start again. I think we did the right thing, we didn’t over-train, but we stayed in shape,” the “First Lady” said of her preparation.

Cecilia said she’s prepared well and knows that McCaskill has done the same. Having the best version of both in the ring predicts a great fight and a great night for women’s boxing worldwide.