Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal signs promotional deal with BOXXER

Lawal (12-0, 7KOs) who won Ulitmate Boxxer 4 in July 2019 with some eye-catching performances has committed his long-term future to BOXXER by signing a multi-fight deal.

The Nigerian born British fighter who is currently ranked sixth in the UK has an incredible rags-to-riches story, from growing up in poverty in his native Lagos and having to deal with the heartbreaking death of his mother. Since moving to London, Lawal has defied all odds and has found boxing as his solace and a platform to change his life.

BOXXER fought off stiff competition to land the cruiserweight prospect, securing his signature ahead of some of the UK’s top promoters.

The 25-year-old who trains out of Stonebridge Boxing Club in Wembley and has sparred Cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk in the past shared his delight in signing for BOXXER:

“It’s a big break for me, having this type of backing behind me with what I can do, it can take me to the next level.” said Lawal.

“The fresh faces and being something new attracted me, I’ve fought and won one of their events too, so I know them. There’s a lot of guys that have been in the game for a while and they can take advantage of fighters and not give their fighters their due diligence so it’s nice to team up with something new, something fresh.”

BOXXER founder Ben Shalom said, “Mikael is one of the best cruiserweights in Britain with the most potential, I remember first meeting him and being blown away by his power. He has everything to be a huge star.”

“His story is inspiring, he’s an Adonis of a man and a great role model. To combine this with such natural talent is really rare and this fits very well with our promotional company.

Once he came through such a competitive cruiserweight tournament, we knew then we had to sign him.

I’m very happy that the stars have now aligned and we’re looking forward to a massive future.”