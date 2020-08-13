Star Boxing sign undefeated Brazilian super bantamweight Michel Da Silva

JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING continues adding talent to its roster, this time in the form of undefeated Brazilian, super bantamweight, MICHEL “BABU” DA SILVA (13-0 12KO’s). Da Silva has no issue bringing the pain as he is currently riding a ten-fight knockout streak.

With all 13 of his fights taking place in his native Brazil, signing with Hall of Fame Promoter, Joe DeGuardia, Da Silva hopes to make a splash in the United States in the near future.

The 122 lb slugger began his boxing career at the age of 12, aspiring to be like his father, Aluisio Da Silva, who was a former boxer. At 15, Da Silva had his first amateur bout, and shortly thereafter participated in the World Championship in Liverpool England with the Brazilian boxing team. Finishing with 52 wins in 59 amateur fights, Da Silva turned to the professional ranks at the age of just 18.

Da Silva had this to say about signing with Star Boxing, “I want to thank Star Boxing for the amazing opportunity! I will work hard to achieve my biggest dream of becoming a World Champion! You can bet that that the world will witness me in some amazing fights!”

“On behalf of Michel Da Silva and the whole Team, I want to thank Star Boxing for the opportunity given,” said Da Silva’s manager, MARCEL TSHIYOYO. “I really do believe in Michel and I know he will reach his dreams of becoming world champion! We are ready to seize the opportunity!”

Star Boxing CEO, JOE DEGUARDIA, believes that “Michel has a fan friendly come forward style with immense power, especially in the super bantamweight division. We are looking forward to working with him.”