Ike Quartey’s nephew Joshua signs advisor terms with Peter Kahn’s Fight Game

Team Quartey

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed Ghanaian Amateur Standout Joshua ‘The Lion King’ Quartey, the nephew of Former World Champion Ike Quartey, to an exclusive managerial contract, it was announced today.

“I’m very excited to start working with Peter Kahn and his Team for the best of my future. It’s an honor to represent Ghana in the 2021 Olympics and after that Peter will direct my professional career towards my dream of becoming a world champion like my Uncle Ike,” said the 23-year-old Quartey who has compiled an amateur record of 89-5 and competes in the 152lb. division.

Said Peter Kahn, “Joshua is a very accomplished amateur boxer and has all the attributes to succeed at the 2021 Olympics and then as a professional. Coming from the boxing rich country of Ghana and with world championship boxing pedigree in his family, I’m certain that he will work hard towards attaining his goal of becoming a world champion.”

“Joshua’s a heavy handed, strong fighter which portends well for success as a professional and I’m thrilled to add him to the Fight Game Advisors Team of Future World Champions.”

Starting as an amateur at the age of 10, Quartey trained with his older brothers Issah and Mohammed winning regional tournaments before being invited to the Greater Accra Regional Team.

Among his accolades have been the 2015 Ghana National Championships Silver Medalist, 2016 Ghana National Championships Silver Medalist, 2017 Ghana National Sports Festival Gold Medalist and the 2018 Ghana National Championships Gold Medalist.

Ike Quartey held the WBA Welterweight World Title from 1994 to 1998 and was undefeated for his first eleven years as a professional before losing a hotly-contested split decision to Oscar De La Hoya in 1999.