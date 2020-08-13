Felix Cash vs Jason Welborn Weight and Running order for Fight Camp 3

Mark Robinson

CASH VS. WELBORN WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

19:15 FIRST BELL

8 x 3 mins Super- Middleweight contest

JOHN DOCHERTY 11st 12lbs 12oz v ANTHONY FOX 11st 12lbs 4oz

(Montrose) (Westbury)

Followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Title

KIERON CONWAY 10st 13lbs 12oz v NAVID MANSOURI 10st 13lbs 4oz

(Northampton) (Rotherham)

Followed by

8 x 2 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

SHANNON COURTENAY 9st 0lbs 12oz v RACHEL BALL 8st 11lbs 8oz

(Watford) (Aldridge)

Followed by

10 x 3 mins IBF Intercontinental Super-Featherweight Title

ZELFA BARRETT 9st 3lbs 10oz v ERIC DONOVAN 9st 3lbs 10oz

(Manchester) (Athy)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Middleweight Title

FELIX CASH 11st 5lbs 12oz v JASON WELBORN 11st 4lbs 12oz

(Wokingham) (Tividale)

Pre-fight quotes:

Felix Cash – Wokingham, England – 12-0, 8 KOs – defending his Commonwealth Middleweight Title against Jason Welborn:

“Jason has been around. He’s a good fighter. He’s a strong fighter. I’ve got a lot of respect for Jason as a fighter. I believe I’m a level above him. I’m better than him and I’m going to show that on Friday night. I’ve left no stone unturned. I haven’t overlooked Jason. I’ve done everything right in the gym, trained hard and I’m ready to go on Friday night and move on after him, use him as a stepping stone to bigger and better fights. I’m planning to go all of the way. I’ve got to be dealing with people like Jason. This is a big night for me to showcase my skills. This is what it’s all about. This is what boxing is all about.”

Jason Welborn – Tividal, England – 24-8, 7 KOs – challenging Felix Cash for the Commonwealth Middleweight Title:

“I’m back at Middleweight and I’m comfortable. I’m back enjoying the sport now. I had two losses at Light-Middle. I’ve had a few things going on in life but I’m back here now and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to experiencing Fight Camp. The key is with me is my strength. I’m a different fighter. I’ve had the wars and I’ve had the tests, I’ve been there. We’ve got to put on a good fight and I think it will be. With his style and my style, I think we’re going to clash. This is my time, and if I want to stay on these shows I’ve got to win on Friday night.”