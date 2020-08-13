Ex-world champ ‘K9’ Bundrage named among Detroit Brawl commentary team

Tom Casino

The broadcast team has been named for Salita Promotions’ “DETROIT BRAWL AT THE LEGENDARY KRONK” event at Detroit’s Kronk Gym on Thursday, August 20, 2020, and livestreamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS® (7pm ET/4pm PT).

Doing the play-by-play and in-ring interviews will be capable broadcast veteran Ray Flores of PBC fame, while well-known color man Corey Erdman will provide context and round-by-round scoring. Serving as roving reporter doing between-round and locker-room interviews will be Detroit’s own former world champion Cornelius “K9” Bundrage.

For more than a decade, Ray Flores has been a play-by-play man and/ or ring announcer for some of the largest mixed martial arts and boxing organizations worldwide including Premier Boxing Champions, TGB Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, Banner Promotions, World Boxing Super Series, Warriors Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions and many more.

In 2017, Ray was the in-arena host for the Mayweather/McGregor world press tour seen all over the world. Over the past several years, Flores has been featured ring announcing on networks such as Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, PPV, FS1, MSG, Setanta Sports, SKY Sports, BoxNation, the Active Channel, AXS TV, Galavision, Telefutura, as well as doing play-by-play work on FS1, and Comcast SportsNet Chicago. Ray also spent five years as a sports anchor for ESPN Radio Chicago.

“It will be an honor to call the action from the legendary Kronk Boxing gym in Detroit,” said Flores. “It’s not easy putting on events during this time, but Salita Promotions has put together a terrific card and are taking all the necessary precautions to keep us safe. Expect an entertaining night of boxing from the Motor City on August 20.”

Canada’s Corey Erdman is a televised boxing veteran commentator having worked for ESPN, NBC, CBS, SpikeTV, BoxNation, DAZN and SNY, as well as UFC Fight Pass’ recurring series Broadway Boxing. Erdman is also a lead columnist for Boxing Scene, and a regular combat sports contributor to VICE.

“I’m beyond excited to get back to calling fights after six months,” said Erdman. “Anyone who knows me knows my attachment to the city of Detroit, so it’s a particular honor for me to be broadcasting fights happening at the historic Kronk Gym. I like to think we have some innovative and interesting things in store for the boxing fans at home as we all continue to adapt to a totally new era of broadcasting.”

During his impressive career, two-time former IBF Junior Middleweight Champion Cornelius “K9” Bundrage (36-6, 20 KO’s) has shared the ring with seven former world champions. Bundrage was also a competitor on ESPN’s “The Contender” Season 2 boxing reality television show in 2006 with Hall of fame host Sugar Ray Leonard and Sylvester Stallone and was named “fan favorite” out of sixteen boxers from all over the United States. Outside the ring Detroit native Bundrage is a motivational speaker and mentor.

“This is a very exciting time for the city of Detroit,” said Bundrage, “bringing boxing back to where it all started at the legendary Kronk gym. Emanuel would be proud. I take my hat off to everyone involved in making this fight happen. You can’t imagine how excited I am to be part of this. In the words of Shannon Briggs ‘Let’s Go Champ!’”

Mark Taffet, President of Mark Taffet Media, will be Executive Producer of the telecast and consultant on the event. Taffet brings his extensive boxing event and business experience to the Salita Promotions/UFC Fight Pass effort.

“For the UFC Fight Pass viewers, we intend to provide an entertaining, fast-paced seven fight card which will include talent in two locations and some intense live corner and locker room interviews at the most dramatic moments of a boxing event,” said Taffet.

“I am honored to be working with an all-star cast headlined by one of the long-time leaders of the boxing business in Mark Taffet with some of the world’s best broadcasters,” said event promoter Dmitriy Salita. “Although we are all going through a challenging time, we wanted to give the boxing community a special show from the legendary Kronk Gym in Detroit.”

In the night’s 10-round super middleweight main event, undefeated Vladimir Shishkin (10-0, 6 KOs) of Detroit via Russia, will take on Mexico’s battle-tested Oscar “El Monstruo” Riojas (21-13-1, 10 KOs). In the eight-round middleweight co-main event, Russian middleweight Timur Kerefov (8-0, 4 KOs) of Detroit via Shalushka, Russia, takes on Kansas City, Missouri veteran Calvin Metcalf (10-4-1, 3 KOs).

Also appearing will be undefeated super middleweight prospect Cruse “Hitman” Stewart (7-0, 6 KOs) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in a six-rounder against rugged Mexican veteran Jose Manuel Medrano of laquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico, and in a notable women’s match-up, Houston via Brooklyn light heavyweight Danielle Perkins will make her highly anticipated six-round pro debut against undefeated fellow prospect Monika Harrison (2-0-1, 1 KO), also of Houston.

In a four-round heavyweight battle, Tulsa, Oklahoma, h6’ 4″ 230-lb. heavyweight Jeremiah Milton will make his professional debut against an opponent TBA. Junior middleweight Morris Young Jr. will make his four-round debut against also debuting San Jose, California native Andrea Topping.

Opening up the action will be a middleweight four-rounder featuring Detroit’s Marlon Harrington (1-0, 1 KO) looking to spoil the pro debut of San Antonio’s Ricardo Medina.