Boxing TV Schedule – ESPN and ESPN+ televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by ESPN and ESPN+ in the coming months.

2020

SATURDAY AUG 22

Eleider Alvarez vs Joe Smith Jr.

WEDNESDAY AUG 26

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu

WEDNESDAY AUG 26

Lewis Crocker vs Louis Greene

SATURDAY AUG 29

Daniel Dubois vs Erik Pfeifer

SATURDAY AUG 29

Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol

ABOUT ESPN

ESPN is one of the most viewed boxing platforms in the United States. Together with a new streaming app in +, both channels are highlighting the best Top Rank Boxing has to offer.

Long-time Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum works closely with both to bring the fans some of the best events in the world.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II was broadcast on PPV and scored over one million purchases for the network.