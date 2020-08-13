Boxing TV Schedule – ESPN and ESPN+ televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by ESPN and ESPN+ in the coming months.
SATURDAY AUG 22
Eleider Alvarez vs Joe Smith Jr.
WEDNESDAY AUG 26
Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu
WEDNESDAY AUG 26
Lewis Crocker vs Louis Greene
SATURDAY AUG 29
Daniel Dubois vs Erik Pfeifer
SATURDAY AUG 29
Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol
ESPN is one of the most viewed boxing platforms in the United States. Together with a new streaming app in +, both channels are highlighting the best Top Rank Boxing has to offer.
Long-time Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum works closely with both to bring the fans some of the best events in the world.
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II was broadcast on PPV and scored over one million purchases for the network.