Archie Sharp undaunted, has no problem facing Shakur Stevenson

📷 Frank Warren

UNBEATEN Archie Sharp believes he is already a world-level talent and has sensationally called out American superstars Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson.

The Welling fighter will be protecting both his 18-0 unbeaten record and his WBO European Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night when he steps in the ring against Tottenham man Jeff Ofori.

A supremely confident Sharp believes he is well-placed to steal the show and puts much of that down to the work he has been doing with his ‘mind coach’, Linda.

“With Linda, my mind coach, we’ve been working on a lot of programs. Mentally, I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”

It’s not a secret that the ‘Sharpshooter’ has sought the unorthodox methods of mind coach Linda Keen before, but Archie believes that the current coronavirus situation has made her input even more crucial to his fight preparations.

“Being mentally strong is the most important thing for what we’ve been going through,” he explained. “Im buzzing to be back. My batteries are recharged and I’m ready to go and put a show on.”

To many boxing fans, Saturday’s scrap between Sharp and Ofori is the sleeper candidate for fight-of-the-night and most believe that 30-year-old Ofori will present a stiff challenge for the younger champion.

Sharp doesn’t see it that way.

“I believe I’m at world level now.

“I’ve got a lot of heart, I’ve got a granite chin and I can punch. My footwork and my movement have always been unbelievable and on the 15th August you’re going to see a lot more of that.”

Archie accepts that Ofori will try and push the action when the pair clash on Saturday night, but believes “everyone has a plan till they get in there”.

“This fella I’m fighting, Jeff Ofori, is going to be coming like a man possessed” he admits, but says “I’m in the best shape ever and for sure I’m going to be looking at stealing the show.”

Whilst there is clearly business to take care of on BT Sport on Saturday night, Archie is a man who knows his own mind and knows where he wants to take his career.

“I want to be the best in this game” he said, adding “Carl Frampton is the main man on the show and that’s a fight I’m looking at.

“Ideally, I just want to fight the WBO world champion and at the minute that’s Jamal Herring.”

Frampton and Herring are two big names to have in your crosshairs, but the ambitious ‘Sharpshooter’ doesn’t want to stop there.

“Shakur Stevenson can have it as well.”

BT Sport Fight Night Live: Frampton vs Traynor is this Saturday night / coverage starts at 8pm on BT Sport 2