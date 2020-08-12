Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell to be confirmed next week after WBC bid

Ryan Garcia will face Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight title, possibly in November, after their respective teams spoke with the World Boxing Council.

During the first-ever purse bid ceremony by video conference held at the WBC headquarters in Mexico City, a seven-day extension was agreed.

A procedure had been put in place. Both interested parties in Matchroom and Golden Boy Promotions had received such instructions.

The WBC is pleased to confirm that the respective camps have agreed to the material terms of the bout.

RYAN GARCIA vs LUKE CAMPBELL

During a Zoom Video Conference, Eddie Hearn, of Matchroom Boxing, on behalf of Luke Campbell. Plus Eric Gomez, of Golden Boy Promotions on behalf of Ryan Garcia, confirmed that they have reached an agreement.

They requested the WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán accept their request in order to work out last-minute details. They want to prepare and sign the corresponding contracts.

Eddie expressed both promoters’ wish to stage this great fight under the best conditions possible. This is in light of the current global crisis occasioned by the Covid-19 world pandemic.

Mauricio confirmed that the WBC will categorically support the promoters’ efforts. To accommodate their need to stage fights for worldwide fans in the safest and most favorable conditions possible.

Sulaiman also offered the WBC’s absolute support, understanding, and flexibility. He wants to make sure all the details of that much-anticipated bout are properly arranged in light of the world pandemic.







FAYFER vs PAPIN

Meanwhile, the World Boxing Council cruiserweight elimination fight between Russian fighters Ruslan Fayfer and Aleksei Papin was held back for a week.

The clash has been moved elsewhere as a preventive measure for the Covid-19 pandemic. The news was reported by the Russian Boxing Federation reported on Tuesday.

This match was scheduled to take place in the southern Russian resort city of Sochi on August 15 at the WoW Arena. Now, it was moved to Kazan on August 22.

Ruslan Fayfer (25-1, 16 KOs) is a solid fighter coming off scoring a major win over previously undefeated compatriot Yuri Kashinskiy (18-0) last November.

His only loss came at the hands of undefeated American Andrew Tabiti a year earlier.

Alexey Papin (11-1, 10 KOs) rose to fame with a knockout streak. It led him to face now WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

He fell short by majority decision but offering a great fight.