Kubrat Pulev frustrated, wants AJ confirmation to train for December 5th

Kubrat Pulev is once again frustrated as a potential date for his mandatory clash with Anthony Joshua is dangled in front of him.

The latest news from Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is that December 5th has been earmarked, although Pulev is still non-the-wiser.

A summer showdown fell apart when the current coronavirus outbreak hit, leaving Pulev out in the cold awaiting an alternative.

Hearn has tried his best to come up with a solution. But as yet, Pulev has no confirmation or clarification of what might happen.

Needless-to-say, the Bulgarian is not happy.

“We have one heavyweight champion (in Anthony Joshua) and he is too slow all the time to agree on a date,” said Pulev in an interview via the Betway Insider blog.

“We understand the world pandemic and everything but I think we can fight this year. I prepare to do this. It does not matter where or which day.

“I’m ready. We are training and I wait for the date. December 5th is what we’ve heard.”

On a potential venue, Pulev added: “I hear London is favorite to host.

“We think London because maybe he is scared and he wants to fight there. Normally we can fight anywhere in the world not only in London. But for me it’s no problem, I can fight anywhere.

“I’m ready, I’m hungry, and I know I am going to win.”







KUBRAT PULEV TRAINING

Asked how his camp was going and if there is any chance this fight does not happen in December, Pulev responded: “I can’t train 100 percent right now, because everything is not settled.

“But if the fight is fixed for December I will start concentrating on this fight one million percent.

“In this world, there’s a chance for anything to happen. But now nobody can say for sure when this fight happens.

“But I think this fight will be this year. It’s absolutely possible.”

The original interview came via the Betway Insider blog, where you can find all the latest sporting insight and tips.