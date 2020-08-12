Jono Carroll vs Maxi Hughes to be broadcast on Fight Network UK tonight

Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, will present an exciting night of LIVE boxing from 9pm on Wednesday August 12.

The stacked MTK Fight Night show will air live on Fight Network UK – Sky Channel 192 – and feature some of Britain and Ireland’s best and most explosive boxing stars.

The event will be broadcast live from a closed set at Production Park Studios in Wakefield.

The main event sees World Title challenger and Dublin hero Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) square off with the always-entertaining Maxi Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) at 133lbs. Jono returns to the ring following his incredible victory against Scott Quigg in March.

Speaking about the bout, Jono said: “I want to go in there and put on a good display that makes a statement, and show that I’m still learning and improving in every bout.

“It’s going to just be me and him in the ring. I usually feed off the energy of the crowd during the ring walk so it takes that excitement away, but I’m there to do a job and I’m going to take care of it.”

Belfast hero Sean McComb (10-0, 5 KOs) has an intriguing clash against ex-Southern Area champion Siar Ozgul (15-4, 3 KOs), which is certain to lead to fireworks, plus there is a fantastic battle between unbeaten Craig MacIntyre (11-0-1, 4 KOs) and hard-hitting Darren Surtees (12-1, 8 KOs).

Undefeated rivals Sahir Iqbal (7-0, 1 KO) and Maredudd Thomas (11-0, 2 KOs) meet in a terrific bout for the vacant WBC Youth Welterweight Championship.

The card is rounded off with Dublin ace Pierce O’Leary (4-0, 1 KO) looking to continue the perfect start to his professional career when he steps up in class against fellow unbeaten fighter Harry Limburn (6-0).

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson said: “There are a lot of unique challenges to pulling a card together in the current climate but these matches guarantee some cracking fights.

“The remit was to make as many quality 50-50s as possible and the fact we’ve been restricted to matching domestically only adds to intrigue of the contests. It’ll be action from first bell to last.”