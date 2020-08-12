Boxeo Telemundo returns Friday night, the start of four weeks of events

“Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., makes its return to Telemundo this Friday, August 14 featuring the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latin Champion and Tijuana, Mexico native, Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza against Colombian and recently undefeated fighter, Brandon “El Metrallo” Valdes for the vacant WBO Youth Super Bantamweight World Title.

The event will broadcast live on Telemundo and live stream on the Telemundo Deportes app this Friday night at midnight, 12 a.m ET, from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla.

For four consecutive weeks, all fights will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app with additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

In addition, short form content that include fighters, behind the scenes and news will be produced exclusively for Telemundo Deportes’ social media platforms using the hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.

“Boxeo Telemundo” is hosted by veteran boxing expert and Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Rene Giraldo, alongside Edgar Lopez and World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares.

In the season opener, Mexican Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza, 24-3 (21 KOs), will take on the Barranquilla, Colombia native, Brandon “El Metrallo” Valdes, 13-0 (11 KOs), for the WBO Youth Super Bantamweight World Title.

The event marks both Hindu Espinoza’s and “El Metrallo” Valdes’ first fight this year. In addition to the WBO title, Friday offers an opportunity for Espinoza to avenge his 2019 loss to John Riel Casimero for the interim WBO World Bantam Title, while Valdes looks to maintain his undefeated streak from the previous year.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds in the Super Bantamweight division with the WBO Youth title in play. The showdown will mark the return of the series live on Telemundo every Friday until the closing fight on September 4th. Each fight will be broadcasted live from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla.

Highlighting the action during the series, fans can expect to see WBO Jr. Welterweight NABO Champion, Yomar “The Magic” Alamo, WBO Jr. Flyweight Champion, Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez, Ranked #7 WBA, #13 WBO, Internationally recognized Top Prospect from Colombia Flyweight Jose Soto, Mexico’s prospect Antonio “Tony” Moran and many more Boxeo Telemundo’s favorite.

Debuting in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.”

Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.