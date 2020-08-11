Floyd Mayweather now involved as Tyson vs Jones Jr. moves to Nov 28

Floyd Mayweather now has involvement in the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. event as the heavyweight exhibition match switches its date.

Firstly, Mayweather will have ex-world champion Badou Jack on the undercard for the Pay-Per-View event.

Secondly, the news comes as the date for the event is pushed back from September 12 to November 28. Jack will battle Blake McKernan on the fifty dollar Pay-Per-View card.

‘The Ripper’ won numerous titles under the guidance of the ‘Money’ man.

In a statement, Tyson explained why the show has been moved.

“Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” said Tyson.

“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

Triller added: “Given the enormous interest, the holiday weekend will make this historic battle an even bigger viewing event.”

Meanwhile, the participation of a YouTuber on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. undercard is under threat.

Over the weekend, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home of a social media influencer.

The said YouTuber likes to try his hand at boxing despite a distinct lack of skill in that area.

His appearance in the sport is solely down to organizers of events wanting to target and exploit the mass millions of teenagers who watch the video channel.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. was happy to follow this trend through Triller. This is where the Pay-Per-View will be broadcast live.

Due to the events taking place, and the fact several firearms were removed from the property, further action could be taken later down the line.

This could either delay the event to later in the year or the said YouTuber could be removed from the bill completely.

An official decision is yet to be made. This is despite recent rumors of a new date for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

WBN understands more will be made official soon.

The FBI has released a statement on the raid, revealing it was down to recent riots taking place in Scottsdale.

“Misdemeanour charges for (said YouTuber and two others). They related to their involvement in the May 30, 2020, Scottsdale Fashion Square riots. The FBI can confirm they are being dismissed without prejudice today.

“His LA home was previously raided by the FBI. The Scottsdale Police Department and Scottsdale City Attorney’s Office are coordinating with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. The FBI aims to ensure that justice is served regarding criminal acts at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30, 2020.

“It has been decided that in the cases charging (all three) it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice. This is so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed.

“Scottsdale retains the option to refile charges depending on the outcome of the federal investigation,” they added.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER joins TYSON vs JONES JR.

Tyson vs Jones was firstly scheduled for September 12. The Pay-Per-View, entitled: ‘Frontline Battle’ is available to purchase for $49.95.

Furthermore, Triller retains all rights to the event.

