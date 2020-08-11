Exclusive: Maurice Williams talks winning streak, aims to extend Aug 22

Maurice Williams is on a five-fight winning streak since suffering a solitary professional loss to Dennis Knifechief in November 2016.

The 27-year-old from Oklahoma, nicknamed ‘The Bounty Hunter’ quickly avenged the five-round stoppage six months later.

Halting Knifechief in three rounds, Williams was back on track. Two victories on, he put an exclamation point on his trilogy by adding a points triumph in July 2018.

But one win in 2019 and a blank 2020 due to COVID has hampered the ability of Williams to push on. Now, on August 22, he gets his chance once again.

A victory would see Williams push to 8-1 as boxing sees signs of normality.

WBN caught up with Williams for a Q and A this week. Here’s what he had to say.

When do you hope to be back in the ring?

“For my next fight, I’ll be fighting against Clay Collard on August 22nd.”

How has the coronavirus lockdown affected you?

“There’s been no crowds for fights. And so far, it’s slowed fights down in Oklahoma so I’ve had to travel to Las Vegas to fight.”

What do you hope to achieve over the next twelve months?

“Over the next 12 months, I’m hoping to get three fights and three victories bringing me to 10-1.”

4. Are there any fighters out there you hope to face in the future.

“I’ll fight whoever helps my ranking in boxing. There are so many good fights out there for me.

What do you make of your current division and it is true that you considering moving down?

“Yes, my current division is at 154 but I may go to 147. I feel I can do damage at both weight divisions.”







6. How do you reflect on your career so far?

“My career has been good so far. I lost early in my career and took five wins straight after I lost.

“Also, I had no amateur background at all before I turned pro.”

MAURICE WILLIAMS in the BUBBLE

Maurice Williams is fighting on August 22nd in Las Vegas. Follow on Instagram and Twitter @bountyhunterokc.

