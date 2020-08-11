Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin PPV expands to four bouts on Aug 22

Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli will meet over ten rounds in a Super-Middleweight contest on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s defence of his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title against Alexander Povetkin at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, on Saturday August 22.

Former English Middleweight Champion Cullen (18-2, 9 KOs) was involved in a thrilling toe-to-toe war with Week 3 headliner Felix Cash at Manchester Arena in November last year, falling short in an explosive battle for the Commonwealth Title.

Fulham’s former Southern Area Super-Middleweight Champion Chelli (7-1, 3 KOs) outpointed Umar Sadiq in his fifth pro bout before suffering his first defeat at the hands of Welshman Kody Davies last time out up at Light-Heavyweight.

Both men will be looking to impress on the big stage and kick on in a red-hot 168lbs domestic scene that contains the likes of British and Commonwealth Champion Lerrone Richards, No.2 rated WBO contender Zach Parker and heavy-handed Scot John Docherty.

Cullen vs. Chelli lands on a huge night of action that sees Irish legend Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) put her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns on the line against Belgium’s Delfine Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in the biggest rematch in women’s boxing and Luther Clay (13-1, 5 KOs) defend his WBO Global Welterweight Title against Chris Kongo (11-0, 6 KOs), with more fights to be confirmed soon.