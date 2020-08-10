Mike Tyson refuses to play in ‘f***ing joke’ trailer, ‘you consider me a b****?’

Mike Tyson refused to participate in a recent trailer for his Pay-Per-View clash against Roy Jones Jr. later this year as organizers shot a commercial.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ was asked to speak directly to Jones for a quiz on social media, but Tyson blew up after the first statement.

“I’m about to play six questions in 30 seconds with Roy Jones Jr. – Name a song or a movie that gets you pumped up,” Tyson read out from the script of the latest Triller trailer.

Changing the whole scenario of the filming, Tyson then turned on those who arranged the word game with his forthcoming opponent.

“I don’t wanna do this. It’s really not me. I wouldn’t be saying this bulls***. I’m not going to ask him to be playing no song or movie or what he likes.

“Yeah, you know you wanna sell the fight. We’re not going to sell it talking f***ing nursery rhymes. F***ing novel stuff.

“A f***ing joke! – And these guys are not trying to kill each other,” he added quoting the recent statement by the Chief of the Californian State Athletic Commission.

Tyson then sarcastically said: “Hey, what song or movie gets you pumped up, baby? – C’mon man, that’s me? – That’s what you consider me? – You consider me a bitch?

“This is in the name of fighting. We wanna kill each other, man. The people are coming to see us fight because we wanna kill each other.

“They’re f***ing savages, they wanna kill each other. They want blood!”







MIKE TYSON LEGENDS ONLY

A chilling message from Tyson, who is certainly in no mood to play around as he prepares to return from a fifteen-year absence.

The Jones fight will be part of a new concept arranged by Mike Tyson named the ‘Legends Only League’ which is expected to feature a plethora of past sporting talent.

Evander Holyfield, a former two-time Tyson foe, is also expected to sign up, with the likes of James Toney, Shannon Briggs, and even Lennox Lewis rumored to be considering offers.

