Jono Carroll vs Maxi Hughes tops special midweek broadcast on ESPN+

Midweek boxing comes to ESPN+ this Wednesday with the return of former world title challenger Jono Carroll, who will face off against veteran Maxi Hughes in the 10-round lightweight main event.

The closed-door #MTKFightNight event will take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England, and will stream live beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT.

Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs), from Dublin, lost a unanimous decision to Tevin Farmer for the IBF junior lightweight world title in March 2019, but he’s since won two consecutive bouts.

The southpaw pressure fighter kicked off his 2020 campaign in March with a knockout over former world champion Scott Quigg in Manchester, England.

The result sent Quigg into retirement and re-inserted Carroll into the world title picture.

Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) is a two-time British title challenger who is best known to UK fight fans for his action-packed trilogy against Martin Joseph Ward. He is 3-2 in his last five bouts, including a decision loss to former world title challenger Liam Walsh last November.







In other action on the ESPN+ stream:

“Sugar” Sean McComb (10-0, 5 KOs), aka “The Public Nuisance,” will fight former Southern Area champion Siar Ozgul (15-4, 3 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight bout. McComb announced he will campaign at lightweight following the Ozgul fight.

In an eight-round battle featuring a pair of unbeaten welterweights, former British amateur sensation Sahir Iqbal (7-0, 1 KO) will take on Welsh prospect Maredudd Thomas (11-0, 2 KOs).

Dublin-born prospect Pierce “Big Bang” O’Leary (4-0, 1 KO) will face off against Jacob Quinn (4-0) in a scheduled six-rounder contracted for 143 pounds.

Craig MacIntyre (11-0-1, 4 KOs) will fight Ishmael Ellis (11-2) in an eight-round welterweight tilt.