The current weight of every World Boxing Council champion confirmed

World Boxing Council chiefs have outlined their reasons for requesting the weight of every current champion holding a green and gold belt.

The main priority of the WBC is the well-being of boxers. With to the inactivity, due to the Covid-19 world pandemic, the WBC has asked its champions for their current weight.

This is in order to monitor them and keep an eye on their health.

We have received a very good response from our champions and their teams, and although some are still missing, we hope to receive them in the coming days. So what is the WBC weight monitoring program?

Once the boxers and their teams have confirmed a bout, the boxers must weigh themselves so that the World Boxing Council can find out what their starting weight is.

Fighters and their teams are required to send their weigh-in 30, 14, and 7 days before the match.

For the 30-day pre-weigh-in, boxers do not require more than 10% of their division limit, for the 14-day boxer they do not require more than 5% and for the 7-day limit, 3%.

With the intention of avoiding over hydration, since last year the World Boxing Council applied a weighing system in the dressing room of the arena where the combat is carried out, in which the fighters do not have to weigh on the scale more than 10 % of what they marked during the official weigh-in.

These are the current weights of World Boxing Council champions:

BOXER – Weight – Limit – Current Weight

Heavy Wgt. -Tyson Fury (GB) Over 200Lbs- No Limit 270 Lbs

Cruiser Wgt–Ilunga Makabu (Congo) 200 Lbs 215 Lbs

Cruiser Wgt-Silver-Thabiso Mchunu (South Africa) 200 Lbs 214 Lbs

Light Heavy Wgt–Artur Beterbiev (Russia) 175 Lbs 193.2 Lbs

Light Heavy Wgt– Silver-Jean Pascal (Haiti/Canada) 175 Lbs 191.4 Lbs

Super Middle Wgt–David Benavidez (US) 168 Lbs 194.6 Lbs

Super Middle Wgt-Silver-Azizbek Abdugofurov (Uzbekistan) 168 Lbs 194.5 Lbs

Middleweight. -Jermall Charlo (US) 160 Lbs 173.8 Lbs

Super Welter Wgt. -Jermell Charlo (US) 154 Lbs 165.6 Lbs

Welterweight– -Errol Spence Jr (US) 147 Lbs 162 Lbs

Super Light Wgt–Jose Carlos Ramirez (US) 140 Lbs 153 Lbs

Light Weight-(Franchise)-Vasiliy Lomachenko (Ukraine) 135 Lbs 141.5 Lbs

Light Wgt–Devin Haney (US) 135 Lbs 147.8 Lbs

Super Feather Wgt– Silver-O’Shaquie Foster (US) 130 Lbs 138.8 Lbs

Feather Wgt– -Gary Russell Jr (US) 126 Lbs 138 Lbs

Feather Wgt-Silver-Lerato Dlamini (South Africa) 126 Lbs 145 Lbs

Bantam Wgt–Nordine Oubaali (France) 118 Lbs 125.8 Lbs

Super-Fly Wgt– Silver-Fernando Martinez (Argentina) 115 Lbs 130.5 Lbs

Fly Wgt– -Julio Cesar Martinez (Mexico) 112 Lbs 130.5 Lbs

Light Fly Wgt–Kenshiro Teraji (Japan) 108 Lbs 128 Lbs

Minimum Wgt–Wanheng Menayothin (Thailand) 105 Lbs 126 Lbs.







FEMALE

Super Middle Wgt–: Franchon Crews (US) 168 Lbs 181.2 Lbs.

Middle Wgt–: Claressa Shields (US) 160 Lbs 174 Lbs.

Super Welter Wgt– Interim: Patricia Berghult (Sweden) 154 Lbs 153.6 Lbs

Welter Wgt:-: Cecilia Braekhus-(Norway) 147 Lbs 154 Lbs.

Super Light Wgt:-: Jessica McCaskill(US) 140 Lbs 148.5 Lbs.

Super Light Wgt:- Silver: Adriana Dos Santos Araujo (Brazil) 140 Lbs 166 Lbs

Light Wgt:- : Katie Taylor (Ireland) 135 Lbs 144.8 Lbs.

Super Feather Wgt:- : Terri Harper(UK)-9s+13Lbs+2oz. 130 Lbs 139.2 Lbs.

Super Feather Wgt:- Interim: Katharina Thanderez(Norway) 130 Lbs 145 Lbs

Feather Wgt:- Interim: Amanda Serrano (US) 126 Lbs 135 Lbs

Feather Wgt:- Silver: Erika Cruz Hernandez(Mexico) 126 Lbs 132 Lbs

Super Bantam Wgt:- : Yamileth Marcado (Mexico) 122 Lbs 137 Lbs

Bantam Wgt:- : Mariana Juarez (Mexico) 118 Lbs 125 Lbs

Bantam Wgt:- Silver: Vanesa Taborda (Argentina) 118 Lbs 125 Lbs

Super-Fly Wgt:- -Guadalupe Martinez Guzman (Mexico) 115 Lbs 134 Lbs

Super-Fly Wgt:- Silver: Jasseth Noriega (Mexico) 115 Lbs 125 Lbs

Fly Wgt:- -Ibeth Zamora Silva(Mexico) 112 Lbs 125 Lbs

Fly Wgt:– Silver-Guadalupe Bautista (Mexico) 112 Lbs 115 Lbs

Light Fly Wgt:– -Yesenia Gomez(Mexico) 108 Lbs 114 Lbs

Light Fly Wgt– Silver- Seniesa Estrada(US) 108 Lbs 112.7 Lbs.

Minimum Wgt– International-Maria Micheo Santizo-(Guatemala) 105 Lbs 107 Lbs

Atom Wgt– -Fabiana Bytyqi-(Chech Republic) 102 Lbs 121 Lbs

Atom Wgt- Interim-Louisa Hawton (Australia) 102 Lbs 115.6 Lbs.