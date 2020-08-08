Undefeated Irishman Ryan O’Rourke signs with Star Boxing

Undefeated 21-year-old, super lightweight, RYAN O’ROURKE (3-0) has officially put pen to paper on a promotional agreement with JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING.

In signing with Hall of Fame Promoter, Joe DeGuardia, O’Rourke has his sights set on growing his fan base internationally, which is already supported by a strong contingent of fans in Ireland.

CEO of Star Boxing, JOE DEGUARDIA, had this to say on the signing, ‘Ryan had an impressive amateur career and since making the switch to the paid ranks, it is clear to see he is very suited to the professional game. He is still only 21 years of age and has a lot of potential. It looks as though he will be a very entertaining fighter in the years to come.”

O’Rourke joins a talented stable of fighters, represented by Star Boxing, including former world title challenger JOE SMITH JR (25-3 20KO’s), who makes his return August 22 in a WBO Title Eliminator on ESPN against Eleider Alvarez, former WBO Super Lightweight World Champion CHRIS ALGIERI (24-3 9KO’s), former heavyweight world title challenger CARLOS TAKAM (39-5-1 28KO’s), amongst many other talented fighters.







Known as ‘The Silent Assassin’, Ryan O’ Rourke has shown his quality in the ring, notching 3 quick wins in January, February, and March of this year before the world came to a stop due to the global pandemic.

However, O’ Rourke will look to add to his impressive undefeated resume on September 11th in Spain where he steps up for his first 6-round contest.

Ryan O’ Rourke had this to say about signing with Star Boxing, “I am delighted to have signed with one of the biggest promoters in the world. I can’t thank Joe and Star Boxing enough for the opportunity and I am looking forward to getting started and kicking on in America. My career has been mapped out brilliantly, and I am building up a wealth of experience and fighting regularly. This opportunity is what dreams are made of.”