Three-time amateur world champ hunts fast-track heavyweight title shot

Dave Thompson

He’s six foot three and holds amateur victories over Anthony Joshua, Ivan Dychko, and many others. It’s fair to say heavyweight Magomedrasul Majidov has the pedigree to succeed.

A three-time world amateur champion, the 33-year-old bruiser from Dagestan was quickly snapped up by Eddie Hearn when turning pro.

In a debut that almost turned into a nightmare, Majidov was dropped by Ed Fountain. He recovered to record a four-round stoppage.

Majidov’s follow up against Tom Little went far smoother and was a routine second session victory for the Baku-based boxer.

Upon signing his pro contract, Majidov was looking forward to impressing, whilst Hearn was obviously delighted to secure a new prospect with a backstory to promote in the future.

“I want to thank my management BoxingStar and promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA for this opportunity,” said Majidov.

“I will like to let everyone know don’t be fool by my age. I’ll bring in entertainment with my style,” he added.

Hearn stated: “Magomedrasul is a fantastic addition to the pro game. The Heavyweight scene is as bright as it’s ever been right now.

“If Magomedrasul can translate his amateur success into the paid ranks, he can become a force. I am sure he’s going to want to move fast, but we’ll manage his career correctly.

“We will look to get him into line for some huge fights.”

One of those ‘huge fights’ Hearn speaks of would be against Joshua. It would give the current world ruler the opportunity to avenge one of his losses.







2011 HEAVYWEIGHT FINAL

Joshua was beaten by the slightest of margins against Majidov previously, having been edged out of the 2011 World Amateur Championship Heavyweight Final by one solitary point.

Adding two more golds in the World’s in 2013 and 2017, Majidov is one of the most successful amateur heavyweights of recent years.

Joshua got the last laugh of his stint in a vest by winning gold at London 2012, but the reverse will still irk the Englishman. Hearn bringing Majidov into his stable would only heighten the need for revenge.

If Majidov can reel off some good victories upon his return to action, a shot against AJ is distinctly possible whether the latter keeps his world titles or not.

As soon as the ink was dry on the Matchroom deal, the Joshua vs Majidov battle would certainly have flashed across everyone’s mind.

For his part, Majidov will be hoping Joshua still holds a belt by the time he reaches the big boys of the sport in two or three years’ time.

