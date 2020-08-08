Floyd Mayweather nurturing Gervonta Davis into his old Pay-Per-View spot

Mayweather Promo

Former pound for pound Floyd Mayweather passing the ‘King of Pay-Per-View’ baton onto the next young star has clearly shown the measure of the man this week.

Mayweather’s own Gervonta Davis is preparing under the guidance of his mentor as the undefeated ‘Tank’ readies for a PPV debut against Leo Santa Cruz.

For Mayweather, who is notoriously proud of his achievements in boxing, to be leading Davis into his shoes is a testament to the ‘Money’ man.

The 43-year-old legend is well aware that his presence in the build-up is the first step to Davis reaching the same profile. A spot Mayweather held for many years in the sport and turned into a solid gold cashflow.

Davis will be hoping a win over Santa Cruz will start an exclusive PPV run. A run that will culminate in crowning the next big superstar of boxing.

Provided Davis remains undefeated and takes on board the Mayweather lessons, there’s no reason why we won’t see a new nine-figure earner somewhere down the road.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe had no qualms in laying significant praise on Floyd for his support of the new generation.

“Floyd is very, very passionate about this boxing s—. He’s beating everybody to the gym. He doesn’t play about this boxing stuff at all,” pointed out Ellerbe.







In response, welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas also gave a big thumbs up to Mayweather.

“It’s incredible to see Floyd Mayweather training first (Devin) Haney and now (Gervonta) Davis. Two future superstars of the sport.

“He’s there trying to help him and make him grow. The narrative that Floyd is jealous of young fighters. I hope it gets erased once and for all and never mentioned again.”

Ellerbe replied back: “Floyd made a BILLION dollars in the s—. You know how hard it is to make 20m, 50m, 100m or 300m in this sport?

FLOYD MAYWEATHER TRICKS

“He’s showed Tank so so many little tricks the last few days. I’m like damn what a blessing it is to have him with you,” he added.

There’s no doubting that with Mayweather by his side, the sky really is the limit for Davis moving forward.

