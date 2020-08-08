WATCH: Featherweight champion throws 111 punches in 10 seconds

Featherweight boxer Xu Can put on display his super-speed in a video challenge to see how many punches can be thrown in a mere ten seconds.

Can, who holds the little-regarded ‘WBA Regular’ title, blasted out a full 111 punches in that short timeframe.

Slowing down the clip in parts to prove his punches were landing, Can went through a jaw-dropping routine.

Firing to every other boxer out there, Can laid down the gauntlet.

“Fast punches in 10 seconds. Who can do this better than me?”

Fast punches in 10s. Who can do this better than me? pic.twitter.com/YzZyBiUfpE — Xu Can (@XuCan_Monster) August 6, 2020

Previous posts from Xu Can have included a skipping challenge and volume punching, which have become a hit with fans all over the world.

Can’s punching feat is no flash in the pan as he once threw 1562 punches in a twelve-round fight. An incredible amount.

Try it for yourself and see if you can get anywhere near that kind of target.







XU CAN NEWS on WBN

Xu Can, promoter Liu Gang heading to Toowoomba for Feb 7 event CHINA’S NUMBER ONE BOXER World Champion Xu Can and Asia’s number one boxing promoter Liu Gang have confirmed their attendance for the gala event:Blood,Sweat & Tears over 30 years in Toowoomba on February 7. Both men have strong ties and great memories of Toowoomba. Xu Can’s career took off after a huge upset win in […]

Rene Alvarado stops Andrew Cancio, Xu Can decisions Manny Robles III In front of an electric crowd at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino on Saturday night, Rene Alvarado (32-8, 21 KOs) came ready for war in a rematch against local favorite Andrew Cancio (21-5-2, 16 KOs). Seven brutal rounds and a nasty cut above Cancio’s left eye later, the referee declared a stoppage and Nicaraguan underdog […]

Manny Robles III ready to hand Xu Can third career defeat this weekend 126-pound contender Manny Robles III (18-0, 8 KOs) hosted a media workout at Maywood Boxing Club in Los Angeles ahead of his 12-round fight against Xu Can (17-2, 3 KOs) for the WBA Featherweight World Title in the co-main event of Cancio vs. Alvarado II. Featherweight prospect Victor Morales Jr. (12-0, 7 KOs) also participated […]