Eddie Hearn: My Tyson Fury vs AJ negotiations don’t involve Frank Warren

Mark Robinson / Stacey Verbeek

Eddie Hearn has reacted to talk of making cross-promotion fights with Frank Warren by reminding his rival of his lack of involvement in making Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

Warren made a play for Hearn and his Matchroom Boxing stable earlier this week. The Hall of Famer offered to make several bouts between their respective fighters a reality.

This also included Fury vs Joshua, although Hearn took his opportunity in response to clear up the fact Warren out of the undisputed heavyweight title fight loop.

“I’ve been instructed to deal with Bob Arum on that fight. So my negotiations on Fury against Joshua don’t involve Frank Warren,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “They involve Bob Arum.

“Tyson Fury is giving him the control. But I’m happy to talk to Warren at any time.

“Every now and again I have a backward and forwards with a couple of his boys in the office. No problem, it’s fine.

“But I do think that fight could help us open the door to others as well. As long as my fighters are happy. As long as the money is secured. And as long as everything makes sense, I’m all for it.”

On the list of eight or nine contests proposed by Warren, which included two Hearn dismissed right away, he added: “A lot of those fights we need to move forward.

“This goes back to the argument of boxing needs to be in a good place. So we need to deliver good fights.

“If we can’t deliver those in stable and around, we should look at other promoters to work with to make cross-promotion fights.”







EDDIE HEARN FIGHTS

Those two clashes Hearn said couldn’t happen for obvious reasons are Daniel Dubois vs Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora vs Joe Joyce.

Whyte is locked into a battle with Alexander Povetkin. He will then face the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder.

As for Chisora, he has a date with Oleksandr Usyk next before the victor of that then gets a shot at Joshua.

The one fight Hearn did like was Josh Buatsi vs Anthony Yarde at light-heavyweight.