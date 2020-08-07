Eddie Hearn adds his garden to list of possible Anthony Joshua venues

📸 Mark Robinson

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has added his ‘Fight Camp’ garden venue to the list of possibilities for Anthony Joshua’s title defense against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua has been ordered to face the Bulgarian by the IBF since 2017, although several roadblocks have prevented the bout from happening.

Injuries to Pulev, alongside the coronavirus outbreak, have made it nigh on impossible to get the fight over the line.

Hearn now hopes to seal a deal before the end of the year. He says the stage will be set for AJ no matter where it is.

One thing is for certain, Joshua will fight in 2020.

“You can’t just sit and wait in any career as inactivity is going to hurt you. In any business, inactivity is going to hurt you. The same goes for boxing, same goes for sport,” Hearn told JD’s In the Duffle Bag podcast from his Matchroom HQ in Brentwood.

“He is planning to box in December, that’s one year after his last fight. That’s a long lay-off for a fighter.

“He will fight this year, doesn’t matter if it’s here (in my garden), doesn’t matter if it’s O2, doesn’t matter if it’s some other quirky venue we’ve come up with.”

The 41-year-old also believes that crowds will be back in venues by October, although admits he is planning for any “worst-case scenario” too.

“I am working on the basis of a worst-case scenario in my planning. The worst-case scenario is we aren’t going to have crowds this year.

“I don’t think that’s the case. I think we will have crowds coming back in October.

“To be honest with you, everything is subject to the second wave. We might have a vaccine in a months’ time. We might have a second wave in two months’ time and we might all be locked down until February.

Pulev’s team has already complained several times due to the lack of progress, although Hearn has to be careful due to Joshua’s reputation.

Lowering the expectations of fans for an AJ event is non-negotiable having built his profile over a seven-year period.

The AJ vs Pulev fight will be Pay-Per-View. It will be a spectacular event and it will be beamed around the world. That’s for sure.

