Terri Harper vs Tasha Jones – Matchroom Hearn Garden Weights / Running order

Mark Robinson

Weights and the running order have been confirmed ahead of the second installment of Fight Camp from Matchroom Hearn Garden on Friday night.

Pre-Fight Quotes:

Terri Harper – Denaby, England – 10-0, 5 KO’s – defending her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles against Natasha Jonas:

“I’ve been told a few times about Joe’s mind games so I switch off and don’t let it bother me. I don’t feel pressure compared to my World Title fight. I’m looking for the stoppage. Tasha has never done 10 rounds, she’s not proven that she can go the distance. If I land a good shot on Tasha? Lights out. Talking about Tasha’s knockout rate? She has fought nobodies. Who has she stepped in the ring with? Tasha has not proven herself. They will have a big shock on Friday. If I’m honest I’m just enjoying this journey. I popped up out of nowhere and here I am on the biggest stage. We’re not daft, we’ve prepared for the best Tasha.”

Natasha Jonas – Liverpool, England – 9-1, 7 KOs – challenging Terri Harper for her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles:

“I had an extra three weeks to prepare. It was seven weeks the first time and ten weeks this time. I got time to be a little kid again with my little girl, and to be a teacher. The break away was good for me mentally. When I came back I hadn’t punched anything for two months. When I walked into the gym I told Joe ‘I’m never going to complain about being here again’. And I didn’t for the whole camp! I definitely feel like the underdog in this fight judging by the bookies and a little bit of social media. I think anyone that knows about boxing knows that you can’t write a person off just on one performance. I know I’ve done everything that I could possibly do in this camp and more. I’ve given 100% in every training session. I believe I can do it. Power is something I’ve always had, I have a good knockout percentage, I know that I carry power. If I land cleanly, she will go.”

HARPER VS. JONAS WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

19:15 FIRST BELL

8 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

AQIB FIAZ 9st 7lbs 12oz v KANE BAKER 9st 5lbs 4oz

(Oldham) (Birmingham)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Cruiserweight Title

CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH 14st 3lbs 12oz v NATHAN THORLEY 14st 3lbs 12oz

(Bournemouth) (Cardiff)

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Featherweight contest

HOPEY PRICE 9st 0lbs 9oz v JONNY PHILLIPS 9st 2lbs 8oz

(Leeds) (Sandhurst)

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 1lbs 7oz v ADAM HARPER 11st 2lbs 4oz

(Liverpool) (Tewkesbury)

Followed by

10 x 2 mins WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles

TERRI HARPER 9st 3lbs 3oz v NATASHA JONAS 9st 3lbs 6oz

(Denaby) (Liverpool)