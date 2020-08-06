Sean McComb to drop down in weight after Siar Ozgul bout

Sean McComb knows he has a tricky test against Siar Ozgul next week – but is determined to produce a spectacular performance there to pave the way for his highly-anticipated move into the lightweight division.

McComb (10-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Ozgul (15-4, 3 KOs) on a massive #MTKFightNight at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 12, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

It is set to be McComb’s final fight at super-lightweight before dropping to 135lbs, and he hopes to produce some fireworks before targeting big things in his new division.

McComb said: “Ozgul is a well-ranked fighter with a lot of experience. He’s fought big names like Viktor Postol and Anthony Yigit, so I’m very aware it’s a tough fight.

“I’m hoping a win here opens doors and opportunities for me at lightweight, where I can progress on the world stage in the next 12 months. I was due to move down to lightweight in April before the pandemic hit, so that’s been temporarily put on hold and now it’s Siar Ozgul.

“The last few months were tough due to everything going on, but it was time well spent at home with family, friends and my girlfriend. I was grateful for that time at home and now I’m ready to get back to work, back to winning and doing what I do best.

“I restarted camp with a new attitude, game plan and strategy. I’ve been able to work on different things, and I feel I’m coming out the back of this pandemic better than I was before.”

McComb vs. Ozgul is part of a huge show on August 12, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and the return of Pierce O’Leary.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.