Nonito Donaire in huge opportunity at conclusion of Showtime fall schedule

📷 WBSS

Nonito Donaire will get the opportunity to build on his impressive performance in the World Boxing Super Series at the end of this year.

The Filipino superstar, who has won titles in multiple weight divisions, pushed pound for pound ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue all the way in the finale of the tournament.

Donaire now gets his reward of a WBC mandatory chance at champion Nordine Oubaali.

Prior to that, young contender Chris Colbert can announce himself on the world stage two weeks earlier.

November 28

Main Event: Chris Colbert (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jaime Arboleda (16-1, 13 KOs).

WBA Super Featherweight Interim Title

Co-Feature: Richardson Hitchins (11-0, 5 KO) vs. Argenis Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KOs).

Super Lightweight Bout

Co-Feature: TBA

About: The WBA interim super featherweight champion Colbert has fought five times in the past 20 months.

Arboleda of Panama earned a split-decision win over veteran Jayson Velez in a WBA junior lightweight eliminator in February.

New York City’s Hitchins of the Mayweather stable represented his parents’ home country of Haiti in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Mendez is a former IBF Super Featherweight champion. He’s from the Dominican Republic.

This PBC event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing.

The Hitchins vs. Mendez bout is co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

NORDINE OUBAALI vs NONITO DONAIRE

December 12

Main Event: Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) vs. Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs).

WBC Bantamweight World Championship

Co-Feature: TBA

Co-Feature: TBA

About: France’s Oubaali will be defending the WBC bantamweight world title for the third time.

Donaire is the No. 1-ranked contender and fighting for his eighth world championship.

A four-division titlist. A former pound-for-pound mainstay, Donaire fought brilliantly in what many picked as 2019’s Fight of the Year, a decision loss to Naoya Inoue.

At the age of 37, Donaire is attempting to defy the belief that the smaller the fighter, the earlier the prime.

The PBC event is promoted by TGB.







SHOWTIME SCHEDULE

SHOWTIME Sports® and Premier Boxing Champions unveiled a nine-event television lineup for the remainder of 2020.

The schedule is the largest collection of world championship boxing announced since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a stoppage of the sport.

Brian Custer introduced the schedule comprising of a rollout of fights over the next five months.

This includes two unique pay-per-view events involving some of boxing’s biggest names.

Gervonta Davis.

Leo Santa Cruz.

Jermall Charlo.

Jermell Charlo.

David Benavidez.

Each live telecast will be presented without fans in attendance. Live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Included in the schedule are four world title eliminators and three interim title fights. Thirteen bouts in all pitting top-10 ranked fighters.

Nonito Donaire hopes to outshine them all.