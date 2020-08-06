MTK Global sign Kazakhstan amateur star Kamshybek Kunkabayev

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of talented Kazakhstan superstar Kamshybek Kunkabayev.

Kazakh hero Kunkabayev has achieved plenty of success during his amateur career, including multiple national titles and silver medals at the World Championships and Asian Championships in 2017 and 2019.

He is also the captain of the Kazakhstan national boxing team, and is eligible to represent his country in the super-heavyweight division at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Kunkabayev will now continue his career under the guidance of MTK Global and Head of MTK Kazakhstan Askar Salikbayev, and he’s excited for the future.

Kunkabayev said: “I’m very pleased to be signing with MTK Global. I’ve been really happy with what I have achieved in my career so far and I’m confident that working with MTK and Askar Salikbayev can help me reach the top.

“I have some big goals that I want to accomplish in my career, so I can’t wait to continue proudly representing Kazakhstan and show everybody what I am capable of throughout the rest of my career.”

Head of MTK Kazakhstan Askar Salikbayev added: “We are honoured to be welcoming Kamshybek Kunkabayev to the team. He is a hero in Kazakhstan and we’re extremely happy to have him join MTK Global.

“He has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, so we’re thrilled to have him represent Kazakhstan and MTK Global at that prestigious and iconic event.

“We have really high hopes for what Kunkabayev can achieve in boxing, so it is set to be a very bright future for this exciting star.”