Craig MacIntyre faces a new opponent in Ishmael Ellis on Aug 12

Craig MacIntyre will now go up against two-time Midlands Area title challenger Ishmael Ellis when a huge #MTKFightNight returns on Wednesday.

MacIntyre (11-0-1, 4 KOs) meets Ellis (11-2) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 12, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Undefeated Scottish star MacIntyre was set to take on Darren Surtees before an injury forced Surtees out of the bout, but is well aware he now has a tricky test ahead of him against dangerous Birmingham man Ellis.

MacIntyre said: “I was gutted when I heard about the change, but credit to my team MTK Global as they sorted it out and got me a new opponent, so I’m buzzing to still be fighting.

“We’ve been focusing on Surtees for the last however many weeks and putting a game plan together to fight him, but this doesn’t change anything, I’ve still got the same job to do.

“We’ve had a look at Ellis and I don’t know what sort of fight to expect, but I’ll get the business done. I feel like if I land cleanly then I can hurt most people in the division.”

Ellis said: “I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for something to come up for a while, so to fight on an MTK Global is a great opportunity.

“I’m happy to fight anyone. I’ve been ticking over gradually over the last few months to make sure I’m always fit. I’m expecting a high pace and skilful boxing.

“We’re both going to put on a good boxing display for the fans around the world to appreciate. I’m hoping a win will lead me on to more big shows to get my name out there a bit more.”

MacIntyre vs. Ellis is part of a huge show on August 12, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and the return of Pierce O’Leary.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.