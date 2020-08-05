Unbeaten super-middleweight Shawn McCalman joins Fighter Locker stable

Another promising prospect has been added to Ryan Roach’s growing Fighter Locker stable, “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (4-0, 2 KOs), a super middleweight out of Aurora, Colorado.

“I had a great conversation with Ryan when (his co-head coach and former world champion) Vernon Phillips introduced us,” McCalman spoke about signing a managerial contract with Fighter Locker.

“We met and he was someone who genuinely cares about his fighters. He made a point that his fighters are like family to him. I’ve seen in the short time I’ve known him that he puts his fighters in position to succeed. Honestly, I think that’s rare in boxing, and I really appreciate that about Ryan.”

“Shawn and I had a great conversation and we clicked right away,” Roach commented. ” It made sense for the two of us. It’s always exciting for me getting a new fighter and Shawn really has it all. He’s fast and strong and has been in camps with world-class boxers. This is a great opportunity. I’m looking forward to Shawn showcasing his skills and climbing the ranks.”

Colorado-native McCalman, who had a 65-7 amateur record, was a 3-time Colorado State Golden Gloves champion, as well as a 3-time regional winner. The 26-year-old McCalman made his pro debut September 22, 2018, when he knocked out Jake Featherman in the opening round. He has since defeated, in order, Isaiah William Reyez (WTKO2), Damarian Kelly (WDEC4) and 5-2 Lorawnt Nelson (WDEC6) in his most recent fight this past January.

Former World champion Tony Harrison has used McCalman has his chief sparring partner, including his World Boxing Council (WBC) World super welterweight-winning performance in 2018 of defending champion previously undefeated (31-0) Jermell Charlo.

“The Roach name is well respected in the boxing sphere and the opportunity presented itself to bind our legacy was too good to pass up,” McCalman noted. “I’m a young, hungry, talented diamond in the rough. Ryan taking a chance means a lot and I think the two of use together will accomplish great things. Once this train gets going there’s no stopping it. So, jump aboard now…..next stop world championship level!”

McCalman joins Fighter Locker’s growing stable that includes a talented Ukrainian trio of North American Boxing Association (NABA) super welterweight title holder Stanyslav Skofokhod (19-2, 16 KOs), word-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian (16-1, 7 KOs) and super lightweight Zoravor Petrosyan (7-0, 3 KOs). Other Fighter Locker stablemates include Dominican welterweight Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs), the former IBF Youth World super lightweight champion; Lynn, MA super welterweight Khiry Todd (10-1, 8 KOs),Dorchester, MA welterweight Gabriel Duluc (15-3, 4 KOs), Troy, NY super lightweight RayJay Bermudez, Toronto, Canada welterweight Jeff “The Trouble 1” Tabrizi (8-3, 7 KOs), New Haven, CT super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs), super featherweight Jesus Vasquez, Jr., plus Irish National champion Paul Ryan, who will fight as a welterweight in the pro ranks, and U.S. Army super bantamweight Daniel Bailey, Jr. The latter two will make their pro debuts when boxing returns in full.