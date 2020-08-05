Trainer Dave Coldwell ecstatic with Jordan Gill after Fight Camp victory

Mark Robinson

Dave Coldwell was an emotional man following the conclusion of week one of Fight Camp. The Sheffield trainer guided Jordan Gill to a one-sided victory over Reece Bellotti in the evening’s opening bout, and he couldn’t hide his joy in the aftermath as his charge put on a brilliant display.

Gill has endured in and out of the ring throughout the last 18 months due to illness and his maiden loss, but Coldwell is insistent that his man has put those dark times well behind him.

“Jordan has shown so much resilience in recent times,” revealed Coldwell shortly after Saturday’s contest.

“He’s been down, but his focus has not changed at all and I’m over the moon for him after he put on a brilliant performance to beat a good fighter in Bellotti.

“Jordan boxed to instructions and he did everything I asked so I couldn’t be happier for him. He’s a fighter that I’m so close to and I want the very best for him.

“What he’s done is put himself in a great position moving forward and I believe there’s so much more to come from him.”

Coldwell added, “There’s plenty of opportunities out there now for Jordan and we’re ready to step up and fight for titles again.

“Getting Bellotti out the way was a big step and I want to personally pay tribute to him and his team for the way they conducted themselves after the fight.

“Jim McDonnell said some really nice things and that meant a lot to myself and Jordan as Jim is a great guy.

“The fight is over now and we look forward again. I’d really love Jordan to aim for the big titles now so we’ll have a sit-down and see what we can do”