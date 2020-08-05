Full details set for Joe Djeko facing Mike Tyson conqueror Danny Williams

Full details have been released on the forthcoming August 28 clash between Joel Djeko and Mike Tyson conqueror Danny Williams.

Big-time boxing is coming back to Belgium and back to FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast in partnership with Only O1NE Boxing Management.

The popular Facebook platform will deliver a hard-hitting international $5 Pay Per View that will close out the summer months and air in the USA as a matinee, from Noon to 5 p.m. EDT.

The PPV presale is currently open.

This event is the second of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE's new $5 PPV series.

This event is the second of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s new $5 PPV series. A June 6 event live from Michocan, Mexico, delivered what was then only the second live boxing card anywhere in the time of COVID-19.

The July domestic debut of $5 FNL PPV was canceled by the Texas Boxing Commission.

“As we all adapt to the continuing effects of this global pandemic. We remain committed to helping boxers safely get back into the ring, and entertaining fight fans everywhere for only $5,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“We’re excited to have found some early success for FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV. We’re pleased to partner on another international show.”

The main event features big boys of the sport.

An eight-round clash between highly-regarded heavyweight Tambwe “General Big Joe” Djeko (17-2-1, 8 KOs) and the British veteran with the distinction of having stopped Mike Tyson in 2004, Danny Williams (54-28, 41 KOs).

Djeko is a former IBA Intercontinental champion. Also former IBO Continental and Intercontinental Cruiserweight champion currently rated among the world’s Top 50 heavyweights.

UNDERCARD

The co-feature showcases Belgian countrymen Brice Bula Galo (11-1-1, 4 KOs), who currently reigns as the Belgian national welterweight champion, and the young, undefeated Jan Helin (5-0, 3 KOs).

Those two will tangle over six rounds.

Others highlighting the card include Swedish light heavyweight contender Oscar Ahlin (18-2, 16 KOs).

Former Belgian champion and two-time European super featherweight champion Faroukh Kourbanov (16-2, 3 KOs).

Plus, former Belgian champion and WBO Super Middleweight World Female champion Femke Hermans (9-3, 3 KOs).

Unblemished super welterweight contender Benjamin Dekeyzer (2-0, 2 KOs).

Fans will also be able to catch the pro debut of Belgian Nabil Messaoudi.

Messaoudi authored an accomplished international amateur career with more than 70 fights.

He captured national titles, earning spots in the European and world championships, and reaching the Olympic qualifiers.

“I would like to thank FIGHTNIGHT LIVE for this opportunity. This will be the first Belgian event behind closed doors and broadcast via Live PPV,” said Yassine Maatala of Only O1NE Management. ”

“All boxers are eager to show the extent of their talent beyond their borders.”







FULL DJEKO vs WILLIAMS CARD

8 – Joel Tambwe Djeko 𝐕𝐒 Danny Williams

8 – Oscar Ahlin 𝐕𝐒 TBA

Faroukh Kourbanov 𝐕𝐒 TBA

Brice Bula Galo 𝐕𝐒 Jan Helin

Femke Hermans 𝐕𝐒 TBA

Benjamin Dekeyzer 𝐕𝐒 A. Andres Gomez

Nabil Messaoudi 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭