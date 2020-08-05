Eddie Hearn names one fight he likes from Frank Warren dual-PPV offer

Eddie Hearn has admitted interest in one fight after Frank Warren sent an offer to his UK counterpart containing at least eight cross-stable bouts.

Warren was hoping Hearn would agree to a dual-Pay-Per-View on BT Sport and Sky Sports Box Office and put his cards firmly on the table.

The Hall of Famer said: “The time is right to throw off the shackles and truly give our sport a proper shot in the arm.

“What I am proposing is to break down the borders and give the fans the fights they want to see.

“Let’s make the natural matches that have previously been deemed too complicated due to promotional and broadcast affiliations. Queensberry’s finest versus the best of Matchroom.

“Why not? “You could say I am throwing down the gauntlet. I would hope this honest proposal is taken at face value and not blithely dismissed.

“For the long-term good of our sport, now is the time to put up or shut up.”

EDDIE HEARN vs FRANK WARREN

Waiting a few hours to digest Warren’s words, Hearn hasn’t totally dismissed the chances of at least one bout getting over the line.

The Matchroom boss did admit most of the contests are unworkable at the moment.

“I thought it was strange, interesting, all those words,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“It’s a bit weird. In a situation like that, normally you just phone someone or send them an email, saying ‘This is my idea, what do you think?’

“Going out with a press release was an interesting tactic. A lot of the fights I really like, on those cards.

“Some are unrealistic – Dubois against Whyte. We know Whyte is fighting Povetkin and he’s mandatory to Fury.

“We know Usyk is fighting Chisora. We know Joyce and Dubois are fighting, but some of them are great match-ups. I love Buatsi against Yarde.”

“I also acknowledge fans want to see great fights, so if there’s business to be done, I’m all for it,” he added.

Joshua Buatsi squaring off against Anthony Yarde would certainly be a good start.