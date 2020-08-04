Frank Warren offers Eddie Hearn stable battle of eight dual PPV bouts

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Promoter Frank Warren has offered Matchroom Boxing the chance to stage a dual Pay-Per-View event on BT Sport and Sky Sports Box Office.

The Hall of Famer outlined details of a PPV bill for UK fans which would be topped by Daniel Dubois facing Dillian Whyte.

Speaking directly to Matchroom in a release sent to WBN, Warren laid down his challenge.

“With sport, on the whole, creeping sluggishly out of enforced hibernation and attempting to establish a foothold in the world of the so-called new normal, how about lighting the touch paper and really bringing British boxing back with a bang?” – asked Warren.

“The time is right to throw off the shackles and truly give our sport a proper shot in the arm.

“What I am proposing is to break down the borders and give the fans the fights they want to see.

“Let’s make the natural matches that have previously been deemed too complicated due to promotional and broadcast affiliations. Queensberry’s finest versus the best of Matchroom.

“Why not?

“You could say I am throwing down the gauntlet. I would hope this honest proposal is taken at face value and not blithely dismissed.

“For the long-term good of our sport, now is the time to put up or shut up.”

DUBOIS vs WHYTE

On those mouth-watering bouts, Frank Warren added: “Can anyone begin to imagine what sort of business a dual-branded PPV would do with Daniel vs Dillian on top.

“How about a stacked undercard featuring Edwards vs Yafai, Gorman vs Allen and Sheeraz vs Cheeseman all on the bill?

“This is great for fans, great for business, and altogether great for boxing.

“The fans are longing to see Anthony Yarde take on Joshua Buatsi with light heavyweight supremacy at stake. So am I, let’s get it done.

“Who wouldn’t want to see Dillian Whyte taking on the best young heavyweight in the world, Daniel Dubois, later this year or early next while Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are busy making other plans?







“Any takers for Joe Joyce against Dereck Chisora? Archie Sharp v Zelfa Barrett? Hamzah Sheeraz v Ted Cheeseman? Charlie Edwards v Kal Yafai?

“What about seeing Nathan Gorman step in the ring with Dave Allen? There are numerous potential bangers there to be made and no good reason not to make them.

“Liam Williams is due a world title any day now, so let’s add a bit of American flair and stick Andrade in the mix too.

“Let’s stop any tactical maneuvering and deliver the fans the fights they want to see.”