World Boxing Council #1 contenders (Aug 2020): Welter to Heavyweight

It’s time for part two as World Boxing News takes a look at which boxers are in line for a shot at the green and gold belt by holding the World Boxing Council number one spot

From welterweight to heavyweight, this installment carries on from yesterday’s 105 to 140-pound list.

WELTERWEIGHT

Shawn Porter is set to battle IBO champion Sebastian Formella later this fall. The winner is then set to battle the eventual champion.

Current ruler Errol Spence Jr. is due to be pitted against ex-title-holder Danny Garcia on November 21.

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

Erickson Lubin occupies the top place at 154. A clash with Jermell Charlo, which would be a rematch of a one-round victory for the belt holder from 2017, would be a much-welcomed chance for revenge Lubin would relish.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Sergey Derevyanchenko, the number one at 160, gets his opportunity at Jermall Charlo on September 26.

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

Avni Yildirim is the contender who keeps bouncing back. Losing to Andre Dirrell in early 2019, the Turkish star is due to face David Benavidez in the near future.

This comes after Benavidez dethroned Dirrell last September.

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

Gilberto Ramirez, the former WBO champion at super-middleweight, is closing in on his opportunity.

Artur Beterbiev is awaiting news of his first defense but could be given a pass to fight a voluntary before ‘Zurdo’.

Ramirez is certainly more likely to be pitched in for the green strap towards the back end of 2021.







CRUISERWEIGHT

Thabiso Mchunu is pushing for a rematch with the current ruler Ilunga Makabu. The clash will be a repeat of the all-Africa battle from 2015.

In a close and entertaining contest taking place in Durban, Makabu scored a dramatic and late stoppage over Mchunu.

The number one earned his spot by defeating Denis Lebedev in December.

HEAVYWEIGHT

Deontay Wilder is number one due to a previous five-year reign with the World Boxing Council and a contracted trilogy with Tyson Fury.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ looked out-of-sorts when relieved of his title last February. Getting the immediate revenge opportunity due to a clause in the contract, Wilder could become a two-time champion with victory over Fury in late 2020 or early 2021.

