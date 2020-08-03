Ryan Walker wants to beat the best Lee McGregor on Aug 26

Ryan Walker has urged Lee McGregor to be at 100% when they meet later this month – as he doesn’t want there to be any excuses if he is victorious over the Scottish star.

Former Southern Area super-bantamweight champion Walker (11-1, 2 KOs) faces British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion McGregor (8-0, 6 KOs) at 122lbs on a huge #MTKFightNight at Production Park Studios in in Wakefield on August 26, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Both men have attempted to play down the recent war of words they were involved in on social media, but Walker has made it clear that he wants McGregor to be at his very best on fight night, in order to make a potential win even more sweeter.

Walker said: “I’m really looking forward to this. I’ve been working hard for a long time to get this opportunity to get on a big platform and show my skills.

“A lot of people might not know of me just yet because I’ve come up the hard way through small hall shows, but now is the time to show what I’m made of.

“I’m expecting a good fight. I hope he comes into the ring 100% so I can get the best Lee McGregor. I’ve seen things I can exploit and I will show him on the night. I’m a real fighter so all that social media stuff doesn’t mean anything to me.

“I’ve been fighting at super-bantamweight my whole career so I’m confident at that weight. On the night I’m going to be a lot bigger than what he is expecting. I don’t believe much in weight advantage in boxing though, you’ve got to know how to fight, that’s all that matters.”

McGregor vs. Walker is part of a huge event on August 26, which is headlined by Lewis Crocker facing Louis Greene for the WBO European welterweight title.

The first #MTKFightNight event of the summer takes place on Wednesday 12 August, as Jono Carroll faces Maxi Hughes, Sean McComb goes up against Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre takes on Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal meets Maredudd Thomas for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary returns.