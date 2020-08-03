Omar Juarez discusses forthcoming bout on James vs Dulorme

Exciting, undefeated super lightweight prospect Omar Juárez shared updated from training camp as he prepares to battle Willie Shaw in a special attraction on the return of FOX PBC Fight Night on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes, this Saturday, August 8 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

FOX PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by top welterweight Jamal “Shango’’ James squaring off against former title challenger Thomas Dulorme in a 12-round battle for the Interim WBA Welterweight Title and features Cuban sensation David Morrell Jr. stepping up in just his third professional fight to face unbeaten Lennox Allen in a 12-round WBA Super Middleweight Interim Title match in the co-main event.

Here is what Juarez had to say from training camp:

On his recent training camp.

“Ever since the pandemic halted everything, I had to make the best of my training regimen. I was able to stay in great shape by doing a lot of road work and bag drills while working with my dad Rudy Juarez at home. Once Texas opened, I headed to San Antonio to work coach Rick Nunez. While I was there, I was able to get great sparring. I’m in the best shape of my life and fans can expect to see an explosive performance from me.”

On his upcoming matchup with Willie Shaw.

“Willie Shaw is a technical fighter with a lot of skill. Fortunately, I was able to get some good sparring with guys that emulate his style. I know he’s sparred with some top-level guys in the past and He has more experience in the pros, so this is a big step up for me. I’m ready for the challenge and Shaw will see some new wrinkles in my game that no one has seen yet.”

On fighting on FOX National.

“When I got the call that I would be opening up the FOX National show I was filled with excitement. FOX is the premier channel for boxing and everyone back home in Brownsville will get to see me fight. It’s a dream come true to be fighting on such a big platform and I want to thank everyone on my team for all their hard work. FOX is the best and I’m ready to shine.”