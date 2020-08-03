‘The Next Manny Pacquiao’ targets Olympic gold before world title glory

MP8

Talented Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial, dubbed ‘The Next Manny Pacquiao’, is setting his sights high – according to MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons.

Marcial signed a deal with Pacquiao and Gibbons ahead of a move into the paid ranks, having already qualified for Tokyo 2020 (now taking place in 2021).

The 24-year-old joined forces with his idol and wants to emulate the achievement of Manny Pacquiao to become a world champion.

Firstly, an Olympic gold medal is on the wanted list. Secondly, a run towards winning a world title at the middleweight limit.

Before the pandemic shut the world down, Marcial had been on a roll.

He punched his ticket for the 2021 Olympics in March by winning all four of his bouts in the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifying tournament in Amman, Jordan.

Marcial was the top seed in his division. Last December, he captured the gold at the 30th Southeast Asian Games as well as the silver medal in last year’s World Boxing Championships.

His illustrious résumé also includes being a three-time SEA Games champion.

Gibbons is confident Marcial can fulfill his potential.

“MP Promotions is thrilled to be selected by Eumir to guide his boxing career,” said Gibbons.

“Senator Pacquiao’s goal at Manny Pacquiao Promotions is to give as many Filipino boxers access to the biggest platforms. Not just in the U.S. but around the world.

“To create the best opportunities to succeed in boxing. Like the ones Manny has enjoyed over the last 25 years.

“We have followed Eumir through the amateurs and he is special. His dedication to boxing, his family, and the country of the Philippines is very strong.

“MP Promotions is proud to be guiding its first Olympian.

“We will make sure his journey to the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo is a smooth one. We will help Eumir achieve his dual dream of winning Olympic gold.

“Then a professional world title for his father and the Philippines.”







MANNY PACQUIAO EIGHT-WEIGHT

Pacquiao is eyeing a pro debut for Marcial this fall. Possibly three or four outings in the paid ranks before preparations begin for Japan next year.

If Marcial can achieve one-eighth of what Pacquiao managed to gain during his career, that elusive goal of winning a recognized belt will certainly be in the bag.

WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.