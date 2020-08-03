Floyd Mayweather – The World’s Greatest Boxing Businessman

📸 Frank Micelotta

That question continues to be asked…will we ever see Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in the ring again?

Former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather is without a doubt one of the greatest boxers ever to lace up a pair of gloves and compete.

Many have tried to predict in the past and plenty have been wrong. But one thing is for certain, you can never second guess what the ‘Money Man’ will do.

The best media manipulator in the business is seemingly always hinting at a comeback to action.

Even as he approaches his mid-forties, Mayweather is never far from the headlines. It only seems to take one photo or video clip of ‘The Best Ever’ in the gym or in another country to stir the speculation pot.

The fact remains that Floyd Mayweather has made himself the number one figure in the sport by some distance. Due to a combination of his performances inside the ring and actions outside.

It has made the American superstar a must-watch for more than just the avid boxing fan.

Mayweather transcends the sport and has done for many years now by choosing the correct opponents at the right time and knowing when to leave people wanting more.

From waiting (and waiting) to give Manny Pacquiao his opportunity in 2015, to then agreeing what ended up being the easiest payday of his career against Conor McGregor two years later.

It says Mayweather, is first and foremost a fighter, although a close second is the businessman aspect we’ve all seen come to the fore when needed.

Listening to his old promoters and learning from their mistakes has been key to Mayweather’s longevity as the veteran five-weight world champion weaved through his career picking up bigger and bigger checks to cash.

The huge PPV breakthrough, on the back of beating several world champions including Diego Corrales, Zab Judah, Arturo Gatti, and Jose Luis Castillo, came against Oscar De La Hoya in 2007.

Mayweather hasn’t looked back since making over a billion dollars in fight revenue and endorsements alone.

Not to mention considerable winnings from gambling, Mayweather’s outside acumen seems to be taken for granted, such was his skill level against some of the best names of a generation and more.

Floyd beat fighters who were at the top of their game. He did it easily at times, proving his own level was far superior.

That’s even if there were a couple of hairy moments to consider into the bargain.

Taking his lumps from Castillo, Marcos Maidana, and of course, ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley, not to mention almost being edged out to a first loss by De La Hoya in their ‘World Awaits’ super-fight’, all went with the territory as Mayweather proved time and again he was better than the rest.

Losing a tooth or two along the way. He’s simply been an undefeatable force.

TALK ABOUT FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Rumors of a possible 2020 run with RIZIN continue, with bets pretty scarce of Mayweather coming back for another one or two fights in the squared circle down the line.

The self-proclaimed ‘Best Ever’ doesn’t seem too bored of retirement yet.







Whether his strip club business will be enough to keep his ego at bay forever, we don’t yet know. But one thing remains certain when you talk about Floyd Mayweather – that everybody talks about Floyd Mayweather!

A savvy reader of boxing, a great showman, and definitely the best sporting businessman of all time.

WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.