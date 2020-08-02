Floyd Mayweather stands to make $100m plus in long exhibition career

📸 Amanda Westcott

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is consistently linked to a return to action and continues to fuel the fires of a potential fight this year or next.

But what will Mayweather actually do next? – That question, as always, is anyone’s guess.

Mayweather is now 43 years old and seems to be reduced to fighting in exhibitions.

Now that we know the likes of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Roy Jones Jr. have opened the doors for boxers in their 50s, Mayweather has the opportunity to earn more million over the next decade.

The last time we saw Mayweather fight, in what was an exhibition on Japanese soil. He banked a $9.9 million paycheck.

A first-round win over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa did little for his legacy but was a nicer earner for less than three minutes’ work.

Missing out on a return in 2019, Mayweather is due to compete on a RIZIN promoted event again, potentially this year.

And with the likes of Tyson sill able to headline Pay-Per-Views at the age of 54, Mayweather will surely have the idea to do similar.

Even if Mayweather only fought once a year in Japan until he’s Tyson’s age, he’d still clear over $100 million for his trouble.

As things stand, the five-weight world champion is yet to clarify when his next contest will be finalized.

Speaking to Forbes recently, Mayweather said: “We’re working on some things right now for Tokyo. Whether 2020 or 2021.

“For now, I’m happily retired. You never know. But it would have to be worth it. Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER MMA

Asked if crossing over codes was possible, he added: No (I won’t compete in MMA).

“I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs. You don’t fix what isn’t broken. My record isn’t broken,” concluded Mayweather.

It seems to be highly fathomable that another high-profile Asian fighting star will be in the opposite corner to Floyd Mayweather upon his next outing in the Land of the Rising Sun.

There’s been some talk of an ex-boxer getting the nod. Potentially someone like Takashi Uchiyama. But Mayweather facing a super-featherweight in what could be a sanctioned professional bout does him no favors whatsoever.







Another kickboxer or Japan-based MMA competitor is much more likely as Mayweather once again prepares to milk his reputation for cash.

