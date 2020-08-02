Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia on for Nov 21, next challenge also set

WBC

PBC stars Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia are set to collide for the WBC and IBF welterweight title after both moved to confirm the fight.

The World Boxing Council then released a short statement rubberstamping the contest.

“Finally…Errol Spence Jr and Danny García will clash on November 21st at a venue to be announced,” they said.

“Spence will defend his WBC welterweight title against former champion Danny Garcia in a match expected to be a classic.

“Both warriors made the official announcement through their social networks.

Done deal the King of the division BACK‼️ Nov.21st on Fox PPV vs @DannySwift 🤝…#Mandown #strapseason — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) July 31, 2020

HERE WE GO! @ErrolSpenceJr Spence on Nov. 21. Signed! Sealed! Delivered! My 10th world title fight its time to crown the king again 🤴🏻 — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) July 31, 2020

Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) is coming off a sensational split decision victory over Shawn Porter last September. In October he suffered a serious car accident but has since fully recovered.

Danny, meanwhile, scored a decision victory last January over Ukrainian Ivan Redkach.

Also, the next challenger in line to Spence vs Garcia is likely to come from another announced match-up.

Former World Boxing Council welterweight champion and number one ranked Shawn “Showtime” Porter will return to the ring on August 22 against undefeated German Sebastian Formella.

The match that will be broadcast live on Fox.

It`s likely to take place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles without fans. That’s where Fox is slated to return with its first PBC card on August 8, when welterweights Jamal James and Thomas Dulorme clash.

Porter, 30-3-1, won the WBC welterweight belt by defeating Danny Garcia in a close fight, defending the crown once against Cuban Yordanis Ugas, before being narrowly defeated by Errol Spence Jr. in September last year, in a great fight.

For his part, Formella, 22-0, 10 KOs, comes from a victory in January over Roberto Arriaza.







WBC ELIMINATOR

Russian fighters Ruslan Fayfer and Alexey Papin will fight in a cruiserweight eliminatory bout. The fight happens August 15 at the WoW Arena in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

Ruslan Fayfer (25-1, 16 KOs) is a solid fighter who comes from scoring a major victory over his previously undefeated compatriot Yuri Kashinskiy (18-0), last November.

The only loss came from undefeated American Andrew Tabiti.

Alexey Papin (11-1, 10 KOs), rose to fame with a streak of knockouts that led him to face the now WBC light heavyweight champion, Ilunga Makabu.

He lost by majority decision but offered a great fight.