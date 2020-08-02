Eddie Hearn eyes Jorge Linares for Jammes Tennyson; Fabio Wardley TKO

Mark Robinson

Big-hitting Belfast banger James Tennyson claimed the vacant British Lightweight Title with a powerful sixth-round stoppage win over brave Welshman Gavin Gwynne in the evening’s chief support bout.

‘The Assassin’, who has held Commonwealth and European belts at Super-Featherweight, floored Gwynne with a right hand and then resumed his relentless assault to force the referee’s intervention.

“It means everything,” said Tennyson after the fight. “I stuck to the plan. I was told to be patient, move around, stick to my shots.”

Tennyson’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Hats off to Gwynne, massive respect. This is what we want at Fight Camp, thrilling fights. Tennyson always has the equaliser – he has dynamite in his hands especially at 135lbs.

“He is so exciting. I want to see him move faster. He’s done at British level. A great fight would be Patera for the European title. I love the Jorge Linares fight. What an entertainer, what a fighter, non-stop action.”

Earlier, Dillian Whyte’s Heavyweight protégé Fabio Wardley stopped Simon Vallily in three rounds of their highly-anticipated grudge match to pick up the vacant English Title – his first professional belt.

The powerful prospect was in the toughest assignment of his nine-fight career but caught Vallily with a big left hook then finished the fight with a flurry of blurring punches.

Wardley, who has been used as a sparring partner by Oleksandr Usyk, was far too athletic for Vallily to handle. When he staggered Vallily with a left hook in the third round, he immediately pounced.

“I started boxing just for a bit of a fun,” Wardley told Sky Sports. “I’m massively humbled and grateful. Near on punch perfect, I think I did pretty well. Round three, that was it, it was over.”